Campus drills through evacuation

School officials hope to prepare for future emergencies.

Elizabeth Ortiz Students stand outside of the University Library and the Liberal Arts 1 building after an evacuation drill Wednesday.





Audible alarms, visible strobes and flashing lights brought students to their feet Wednesday for the annual evacuation drill.



A Beach Alert was sent to Cal State Long Beach students, faculty and staff at 10:29 a.m. informing them that there shall be an evacuation drill.

Notification about the annual campus-wide evacuation drill was first sent out through emails, calls and text on Feb. 6.

The drill aimed to help the university practice the correct evacuation response in case of an emergency.

While it was helpful to others, it was an inconvenience for 24-year-old history major Adriel Cruz.

“I was sick already when i got the notification I just ignored it,” Cruz said.

Students such as 22-year-old accounting major Anthony Laymon-Jones agreed that the notification was convenient.

“It’s helpful because it gives us an opportunity to know what was going on at the campus,” he said.

Students, faculty and staff re-entered the buildings after the drill ended at 10:45 a.m.