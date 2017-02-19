Latina students find connections at conference

Latina Connection Conference links students to mentors and resources.





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Share On...

Despite the threat of an oncoming rainstorm, Latina students met Friday at the Pointe to connect with students in their community, learn about resources available to them and network.

The 16th annual Latina Connection Conference was an all-day event with the the theme “Uprising Women, Fuertes y Unidas.”

Rosa Moreno-Alcaraz, a licensed psychologist with Counseling and Psychological Services, started the conference in 2001 with the purpose of bringing Latina students together to connect, be mentored and feel empowered by the testimonials and events of the day. It is also a place for students to receive guidance on how to further their higher education.

The conference had activities planned throughout the whole day, such as introductions, discussions, a keynote speaker, a panel, self-reflection activities and a raffle. This year’s conference featured writer and performer Marga Gomez as keynote speaker.

Gomez danced her way into her talk to Jennifer Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud.” She was invited to talk about the current political climate, how it has affected her and what can be done to make things better. She did all this – and more – with a little humor, all the while standing on a chair.

“We need to take space and we need to be visible and one way to be visible is to stand on a damn chair,” Gomez said.

After her speech, attendees got a chance to eat a lunch provided for them and take pictures with Gomez before she left.

Then, panelists, made up of three alumni and one CSULB professor, went up to share their educational backgrounds and struggles they faced in getting to where they are now in their careers – including mental illness.

“Life is hard and it just hits you sometimes, where it’s like, ‘Okay, I am free to be depressed, now what am I going to do with it,’” said Jessica Marquez, a panelist and professor of communications and Long Beach Community College and Orange Coast College. “Am I going to continue in this state? Or, am I going to persevere and be persistent with my education, with my talents, with my goals?”

Students got to interact and discuss their values, goals and struggles with each other and ultimately learn they are not alone. The conference strived to let students know all the resources available to them on campus for anything from academic to personal questions and issues.

“I decided to go as a way to meet new people and network,” said Beatriz Tapia, a junior fashion merchandising major. “I felt very comfortable and empowered as I began to realize I wasn’t as alone here as I thought.”