Housing a hot topic at Long Beach City Council

The city council meeting will begin with a study session on affordable housing.





People interested in addressing Long Beach’s affordable housing policies can inform themselves on the issue while attending the Affordable Housing Study Session on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Long Beach City Hall on West Ocean Blvd.

The study session is part of the LB City Council meeting and presented by Long Beach Residents Empowered – alternatively known as LiBRE. This event will cover shaping new city policies around affordable housing, preserving existing framework for the issue and informing residents of Renters’ Protections.

According to LiBRE, nearly 60 percent of Long Beach residents are renters, despite the city having no local renter protection. Also, the organization advocates replacing the old public housing structures in the city with new ones since 85 percent of its rental houses are more than 30 years old.

Local Long Beach activist John Kindred said in a Feb. 8th Associated Students, Inc. senate meeting that housing is becoming a “serious crisis” for students.

“Students have a hard time paying for rent and education,” Kindred said. “I am seeing students spending eight years at a four-year university. A lot of students who live in the city are single parents or veterans, and some are now homeless.”

Also on the city council agenda is the discussion on the feasibility of restoring the senior meal program at Cesar Chavez and Silverado Parks.