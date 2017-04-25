Adoptable dogs bark for boba

One class project brought together an event in hopes of raising money for sheltered animals.

Close Hannah Mandias, 19, marine biology major and Zackery Sharp, 21 a film and english major take a polaroid with Captain, a corgi mix. Michelle Mendez Michelle Mendez Hannah Mandias, 19, marine biology major and Zackery Sharp, 21 a film and english major take a polaroid with Captain, a corgi mix.





Students got quite the cute treat outside the outpost building on Tuesday morning. As they walked to and from class, a group of various breeds of excited dogs could be seen. The dogs were brought in for one very important reason — to raise awareness of shelter animals, who are looking for a home.

Dogs for Boba was coordinated by nine students from the event-planning class Communication 337, which tasked the students with one project: to have one big event on campus.

Emily Taylor, a third year communications major and organizer, explained that the group of students worked on the project for nearly three months and decided on helping a nonprofit organization.

Lakewood Adopt & Shop, which partnered with the students, specializes in pet adoption, dog daycare, grooming, training and selling pet supplies.

The non-profit, who first opened their doors in 2011, opened the center with one single belief: all pets deserve a home.

According to the center, it has paired up over 3,400 dogs and cats with loving homes and families. The dogs and cats that come into their center all come from local shelters.

The class project not only brought dogs for students to cuddle up to, but also sold $3 boba drinks, along with other snacks. All proceeds and earnings from the event are also set to be donated to the center in hopes of helping the dogs and cats.

Purchasing directly from Adopt & Shop also helps the sheltered animals. On their online website, the center explains that all proceeds from their retail sales are reinvested into their center in order to help the well-being of not only the adoptable animals, but all animals within the shelters.

Taylor also expressed the importance of the the project and donating to the center.

“I’m happy because I want them to be able to live in the shelter nicely if they’re not able to get adopted right away,” she said.