Million Marijuana March turns out 25 in LA

Leimert Park of Los Angeles was host to the LA version of Million Marijuana March 2017 yesterday. Twenty-five people showed up at the event.

The march is hosted by Women’s Alliance Los Angeles County and attended by individuals who are working to legalize cannabis for different purposes. The rally started on the South West corner of Adams and Crenshaw and ended at Leimert Park.

“Hemp can save the planet, it can save the world and prohibition is just a propaganda against it,” said Gary Lee Hull, senior coordinator and supervisor for the Helping Marijuana Prohibition council.

Throughout the rally, the marchers shouted “Free the Weed” and “Hemp Hemp Hooray” and displayed the handmade placards to the public. Most of the participants were smoking marijuana as support of legalizing smoking it in public.

“People don’t have to go to jail for a plant, they shouldn’t, that is stupid,” Hull said.

Marchers also took short breaks until they reached Leimert Park. Upon entering the park, the participants stood in a line for a photograph. Drivers on the road honked the horns and waved at the attendees as a gesture of support.

“I am a big believer in using cannabis for healing purposes,” said a participant who went by name Beth and didn’t want to give her last name. “We should at least educate ourselves for giving only 5 minutes of our time studying Cannabis a day.”

The marchers dedicated the march to the memories of activists Jeff Clark, Dave “the Hemp Man” Kizner and Patty Gomez “Sunshine.” The Global Cannabis March of Los Angeles is held in the memory of Richard Davis of the USA Hemp Museum, and sister Somaya Kambui, the cannabis march pioneers who hosted the early rallies.

“My sister Somaya Kambui started the Million Marijuana March in 1998, and we have kept it going in her name and honor despite the difficulties,” said R.W. Akile, one of the main organizers of the march.

In the Leimert Park, the organizers staged a teach-in session about cannabis, its medical uses and organizers also gave speeches on the platform.

“There is more to know about the marijuana than just smoking it. You can eat it; you can use its oil. The oil is rich. It helps maintain good mental health,” said Akile.

People around the country gather in different cities on the first Saturday of every May to celebrate cannabis.

“Anytime there is a positive gathering for 420, hemp and marijuana, I would be part of it,” said Andreas David, a participant of the March.

Many people already sitting in the park came to see and stood with protesters at the event. The attendees were also shown the work of the pioneers of the March in the form of posters and placards.