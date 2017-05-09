Crime Blotter – Swastika engraved in Kevin Hart sign





Bike stolen near USU East Turn

A male student reported to the University Police Department that his bike had been stolen Friday from the lower campus east turnaround on State Univeristy Drive and East Campus Drive. The bike is a black Electra 10-speed with a book rack over the back wheel and is valued at $150. There are no known suspects, said Lt. Richard Goodwin of the UPD.

Computer Theft at ITS

Members of Information Technology Services in Brotman Hall reported a stolen computer its equipment on May 3. A Macbook Pro, its mouse, power supply, keyboard, flash drive and portable hard drive are missing. The crime is considered Grand Theft, according to Goodwin. There are currently no suspects.

Swastika carved into sign frame found

A swastika was engraved into a frame holding a Kevin Hart poster in Peterson Hall 1. The vandalism was reported May 3, but Goodwin said there is no way to know when it actually happened.

Phone stolen in USU games area

An iPhone 6 was stolen from a student May 2 while he was in the University Student Union games area. He reported that the theft happened when he went to buy snacks around 5 p.m. He returned to find his backpack open and the phone gone.

The student said he used the “Find my iPhone” app, which showed the phone was not on campus. Goodwin said judges are unlikely to grant a search warrant to retrieve a phone off-campus, but still recommends that students whose phones might be stolen report possible locations to police rather than pursuing the devices themselves.

“We have done this, where we go to residences and talked to people and gotten the phone without having had to obtain a search warrant,” Goodwin said. “Generally speaking, we’ve knocked on the door and said we’ve gotten a ping on a phone and they say, ‘Oh yeah, I have it and I was going to turn it into lost and found.’ That has literally happened.”