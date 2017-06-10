1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

CSULB to build downtown student housing center

Over 1,000 student dorms, art gallery and classrooms could come to downtown area

Concept+art+for+the+proposed+CSULB+student+village.
Concept art for the proposed CSULB student village.

Concept art for the proposed CSULB student village.

City of Long Beach

City of Long Beach

Concept art for the proposed CSULB student village.

Taylor Williams, News Editor
June 10, 2017

Mayor Robert Garcia announced this week that Cal State Long Beach will expand its classrooms and housing to Downtown Long Beach for a development project being called “student village.”

“[The project] will bridge the downtown and the university community,” Garcia said.

A new building will be home to 800 dorms for students and faculty, and will include 16 classrooms, galleries and enough lab space for more than 1,000 students.

The site will be next to “The Streets,” which houses retail and offices, on Fifth Street and Long Beach Boulevard. Garcia said the University Art Museum will also be moving from campus to downtown.

“Developing the downtown as a place where our students, staff and faculty live along with offering art, learning experiences and other campus cultural events in downtown Long Beach is an additional way for us to add to the natural synergies we already have,” President Jane Close Conoley said in a press release.

Shuttle service will likely be provided to take students to and from downtown and the main campus on the east side, Garcia added.

The development is expected take at least one year to plan and gather permits, but tentatively plan construction to begin in the fall.

