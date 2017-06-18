Parking permit rates to rise in July

An email sent to faculty details the rise in prices for summer parking permits.

Parking at CSULB can be just as bad as parking throughout the city of Long Beach. The parking is packed on a Sunday afternoon for graduation ceremonies.

Single-day parking permit rates will increase July 1 to $8, and parking rates are expected to increase by $1 every year through July 2019.

Short-term parking rates will also increase, and the price will vary depending on how long a space is occupied.

Parking and Transportation Services sent out an email to faculty which explained the increase.

The rise in parking will be allocated toward different initiatives, such as the development and maintenance of solar powered electric vehicle charging stations on campus, the conversion of lot lights to LED and the continuation of free on and off campus shuttles.

The price hike is an attempt to encourage the use of alternative transportation, such as biking or taking the bus and to lower demand for parking spaces, according to the email.

Terri Carbaugh, associate vice president of government and media relations, said the increase could also bring environmental benefits.

“To better align fees with the costs of providing parking services and to further our progress toward achieving climate neutrality, CSULB parking fees are slated to gradually increase over the next four years,” Carbaugh said. “Even with these increases, our fees remain relatively low when compared to other campuses.”

By next year, the annual permit price is expected to rise to $260, according to the Parking and Transportation Services 2015-2016 annual report.