Updated information on bus and shuttle schedules due to construction

A Long Beach Transit passenger disembarks from his bus at the temporary southbound bus stop near parking lot 20.

A Long Beach Transit passenger disembarks from his bus at the temporary southbound bus stop near parking lot 20.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The West Campus Circle will be closed until the end of fall semester due to construction. As a result, affected Long Beach Transit bus routes will take a detour. The affected bus routes are 91, 92, 93, 94, 96 ZAP, 121, and 171.

Long Beach Transit

Northbound routes

Continue regular route from 7th St. to W. Campus Drive and exit Bellflower Blvd.

In between the route, the bus stop at the West Turnaround is relocated 100 feet west.

Southbound routes

Detour to Atherton St. and enter campus from Earl Warren Drive.

Drop off at a temporary stop at Beach Drive/Earl Warren Drive.

Exit campus at Bellflower Blvd.

Here’s a map of the detour from LB Transit – http://www.lbtransit.com/News/images/csulb-2017.png )

Courtesy of Long Beach Transit

CSULB Shuttle Services

Express Shuttles

There will be an express shuttle beginning August 21 to assist passengers going back and forth from south campus. Passengers are expected to show a CSULB ID to board.

Express shuttles will arrive every 10 minutes during peak hours (7 a.m. to 3 p.m.). After peak hours (3 p.m. to 6 p.m.), they will arrive every 15 minutes.

Shuttles will stop at:

Earl Warren/Beach Drive

CSULB Library

Brotman Hall

Express shuttles schedule:

Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Los Coyotes Detour

The Los Coyotes Shuttle will detour to the East Campus Circle for its final stop. Shuttles will arrive every 10 minutes during peak hours (7:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.). After peak hours (2:15 p.m. to 11 p.m.), they will arrive every 15 minutes.

Shuttles will stop at:

Los Coyotes Diagonal/Park Avenue

Garford Street/Park Avenue

East Campus Circle (CSULB)

Los Coyotes schedule:

Monday – Thursday, 7:15 a.m. to 11 p.m.

East/West Loop Shuttles

The East/West Loop shuttles will not be in service due to construction on the West Campus Circle.

All Campus Tripper

The All Campus Tripper will have extended hours and additional shuttles due to the West Campus Circle closure. They will take the place of the East/West loop shuttles that are not in service.

All Campus Tripper schedule:

Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.; Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anaheim Shuttle

The Anaheim shuttles will pick up and drop off at upper campus in front of the McIntosh Humanities Building (MHB). They will arrive every 30 minutes.

Anaheim Shuttle schedule:

Monday – Thursday, 7:20 a.m.-11 p.m.

( visit CSULB’s parking and transportation services for more details )