Updated information on bus and shuttle schedules due to construction
August 22, 2017
The West Campus Circle will be closed until the end of fall semester due to construction. As a result, affected Long Beach Transit bus routes will take a detour. The affected bus routes are 91, 92, 93, 94, 96 ZAP, 121, and 171.
Long Beach Transit
Northbound routes
- Continue regular route from 7th St. to W. Campus Drive and exit Bellflower Blvd.
- In between the route, the bus stop at the West Turnaround is relocated 100 feet west.
Southbound routes
- Detour to Atherton St. and enter campus from Earl Warren Drive.
- Drop off at a temporary stop at Beach Drive/Earl Warren Drive.
- Exit campus at Bellflower Blvd.
Here’s a map of the detour from LB Transit – http://www.lbtransit.com/News/images/csulb-2017.png )
Courtesy of Long Beach Transit
CSULB Shuttle Services
Express Shuttles
There will be an express shuttle beginning August 21 to assist passengers going back and forth from south campus. Passengers are expected to show a CSULB ID to board.
Express shuttles will arrive every 10 minutes during peak hours (7 a.m. to 3 p.m.). After peak hours (3 p.m. to 6 p.m.), they will arrive every 15 minutes.
Shuttles will stop at:
Earl Warren/Beach Drive
CSULB Library
Brotman Hall
Express shuttles schedule:
- Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Los Coyotes Detour
The Los Coyotes Shuttle will detour to the East Campus Circle for its final stop. Shuttles will arrive every 10 minutes during peak hours (7:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.). After peak hours (2:15 p.m. to 11 p.m.), they will arrive every 15 minutes.
Shuttles will stop at:
Los Coyotes Diagonal/Park Avenue
Garford Street/Park Avenue
East Campus Circle (CSULB)
Los Coyotes schedule:
- Monday – Thursday, 7:15 a.m. to 11 p.m.
East/West Loop Shuttles
The East/West Loop shuttles will not be in service due to construction on the West Campus Circle.
All Campus Tripper
The All Campus Tripper will have extended hours and additional shuttles due to the West Campus Circle closure. They will take the place of the East/West loop shuttles that are not in service.
All Campus Tripper schedule:
- Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.; Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Anaheim Shuttle
The Anaheim shuttles will pick up and drop off at upper campus in front of the McIntosh Humanities Building (MHB). They will arrive every 30 minutes.
Anaheim Shuttle schedule:
- Monday – Thursday, 7:20 a.m.-11 p.m.
( visit CSULB’s parking and transportation services for more details )
