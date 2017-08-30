2017 CSULB “move-in” day landed a week early

The change in date was prompted by University Housing and Residential Life at Cal State Long Beach.

For the first time in its history, Cal State Long Beach welcomed new and returning residents into the campus housing facilities a week before school started on Saturday Aug. 19. The early move-in day brought nearly 1600 students with it.

“I moved here from Norway on the 10th of August,” said 20-year-old international student, Camilla Gundersen. “So I was happy to move in on the 19th because it helped me get strapped in.”

Corry Colonna, executive director of housing and residential life, said the goal of the earlier move-in date was to allow students the time needed to adjust to living on campus before the start of school. During that week, dorm students were also expected to attend mandatory sessions that ranged from building meetings to sexual assault prevention workshops.

“I thought the sexual assault workshop was necessary, so I’m glad they had it, because in Norway we don’t have anything like that,” said Gundersen.

The intent of the residential life staff was to space out the meetings so that residents could retain more information with less stress and exhaustion compared to previous years when these workshops were held during the beginning of the semester.

“I would say it was a huge success. In addition to succeeding in improving our mandatory sessions, we had the ability to introduce our students to other resources both on campus and in the area,” said Colonna. “As the executive director, I am incredibly proud of the work that my staff has done.”

Non-mandatory events that residents were encouraged to attend included the “Welcome Home BBQ,” a “Beach Bonanza” and a “Night in Vegas.” There were also opportunities for residents to receive discounted tickets to Disneyland and Six Flags Magic Mountain — which was so popular that the buses completely filled up.

“I liked that we moved in early, but I wish they had implemented it sooner,” said Joshua Pignon, a 20-year-old criminal justice major. “I’ve lived on campus for four years and I’ve really enjoyed having a whole week to get settled in this year.”

In addition to the compliments that the change in move-in date received, students thought there was some room for improvement.

“I understand the meetings were mandatory, but I’ve been going here for four years, and they haven’t been changed in four years,” said 21-year-old political science major, Quentin Pestner. “So, I wish there could have been an abbreviated version for returning residents.”

The residential life staff are planning on bringing the early move-in event back August 2018, according to Colonna. In addition, there will be adjustments to the program in order to make improvements for students next year.