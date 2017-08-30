ASI kicks off new semester with round of appointments and rule revisions

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

With a fresh semester upon us, President Jane Close Conoley addressed the Associated Students, Inc. senate to impart some words of wisdom on new and returning members, quoting an old Emily Dickinson poem about hope.

“I keep these in mind when I try to be a better leader,” Conoley said. “My leadership should be making it a little bit easier for those that follow me.”

After some advice from Conoley, the senate got in gear. Bylines for both the president and cabinet working rules were updated, as well as the shared governance policy, which details the separation of power and committees for the ASI senate.

Most of the changes to the documents were updates in language for senate committee positions that have come and gone, as well as the newer ones created in the last few years. Changes were also made to the minimum grade requirement for all senators to ensure they are in good academic standing.

Piya Bose was introduced and confirmed as the CSULB President Designee. Bose comes to Cal State Long Beach after a stint at UC Irvine, where she directed the Palo Verde Graduate and Family Housing program. Just her third day on campus, Bose is excited to get started and acquainted with the job.

“I’m still getting a pulse of what’s happening here,” Bose said. She plans on hiring a new Student Life and Development director in the near future, once the job description has been updated.

Senator Stephanie Argent, Vice President of the College Democrats of CSULB, was also confirmed as ASI’s vice chair. She will help fill the gap left behind with the recent resignation of former president Daniel Gomez. Joseph Nino has now taken the reins, and Argent’s appointment should help fill up the ranks.

University Student Union Board of Trustees also got an official representative with the senate appointment of Simram Nath as trustee-at-large. Nath comes in after working on the

Disabled Student Services Advisory Committee last year, and is ready to start a new challenge, but said she will have to “learn as she goes” in the unfamiliar position.

The next meeting will be held at 3:30 p.m., Sept. 6, in USU 234.