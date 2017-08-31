Overflow parking and shuttles being rerouted due to construction at CSULB

Cars parked at the overflow parking lot in front of the Walter Pyramid Thursday, Aug. 31.

One week in and parking is still a kink in some CSULB’s students morning commutes, despite overflow and shuttle detours.

While the general consensus among the Division of Administration and Finance on Monday was that the efforts to divert traffic, reroute shuttles and control parking were successful, students have mixed feelings on the matter.

Aldair Sanchez, east LA resident commuter, has found that coming in before 9:30 a.m. increases his chance of getting a parking space, but arriving that early isn’t a guarantee with traffic around the campus.

“I was driving around for 20 minutes, and I had an hour long drive from east LA.” Sanchez said.

In email, University Police Captain Christopher Schivley explained that parking and police officers monitor the lots as they fill to determine when it’s necessary, usually around 9:45 a.m., to open temporary overflow lots by the pyramid, music access road, and curbs around the the college.

Schively sees the need for overflow parking continuing into the first few weeks of the semester, he hopes that students move more towards public transit as the semester progresses.

Traci Cleveland, economics major and commuter from Orange County, experienced the most difficulty with driving through campus on Monday.

“The hardest day for me was the first day. I had to wait 40 minutes to find parking.” Cleveland said.

Despite having difficulty finding a space, she has yet to use the overflow lot.

As for the shuttles, routes will be detoured both entering and leaving the campus.

Robyn Ames Woodyard, director of operations in financial management, in email explained that outbound Shuttles still exit Bellflower, but the stop itself has been relocated about 100 feet down Beach Drive.

South bound buses now enter through Atherton Street rather than Bellflower Boulevard, dropping off at a temporary bus stop at Earl Warren Drive and then exit onto Bellflower.

During the first week of school, the shuttles can detour around the campus to avoid high traffic.

Transfer student Arron Haro rides the shuttle from the campus dorms on Beachside with, despite the detours, no difficulties arriving on campus within 5-12 minutes.

“Can’t complain. They get me here and there, they’re fine.” Haro said.

Kinesiology major Mo Mansaray hasn’t had such luck with the shuttles. Mansaray is recovering from an injured foot and relies on the campus shuttles to get to and from housing at Beachside campus; even with assistance from staff and fellow students, he still experiences difficulty getting around the campus.

“Things have been tough with construction.” Mansaray said.

Routes will return to normal Sept. 1.