Cal State Long Beach introduces a new extension to the Campus Police Department.

President Jane Close Conoley and University Police Department just brought in the next level of security for Cal State Long Beach this year.

Avery is a two-year-old golden labrador, who specializes in tracking and locating explosive devices. She works beside and is handled by Sergeant Ray Gonzalez, who is a certified handler for police canines. Avery was brought to CSULB after discussions between Conoley and Campus Police regarding how to provide an extension of security within the college and amongst all who attend. CSULB is one of six California State Universities to have a canine.

“Avery is expected to ‘confront the issue before there is an issue…Avery is considered a “helpful tool to assist in our mission of providing a safe and secure environment for our students to learn.” Goodwin said.

When Avery is wearing her harness and vest, she is on duty, and students are welcome to approach if they see her around school without it. In the past, University Police officers report telephone lines have flooded with phone calls in regards to unattended baggage and/or suspicious packages left behind. According to Goodwin, Avery is skilled in pinpointing these packages, all the while saving crucial time for those endangered and evacuated off the campus in the possibility of an event like this occurring.

Long Beach City Fire, Police and Bomb Squad assist in this exercise as well. Avery’s training provides a fresh and proactive stance to the forces practice on how to handle these types of situations. CSULB expresses a warm welcome and carries a great amount of love, respect and appreciation for Avery’s work.

Before making her debut on campus, Avery worked alongside the Long Beach Police Department. She works Monday through Thursday and resides with Sergeant Gonzalez and his family. With so much attention both on and off duty, Avery requires extensive and rigorous training in order to continue the services she provides.

In recent weeks campus police wish to raise awareness of the costs Avery accumulates. According to CSULB’s website, any and all generous donations toward helping cover training, medical exams and shots will benefit Avery and University Police immensely. CSULB has dedicated a Beachfunder account where donors have raised $3,554 out of $5,000 needed.