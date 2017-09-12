Crime blotter

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Property theft– A silver Macbook and its case were stolen from the University Bookstore at 2 p.m. on Aug. 31. The laptop was left unattended for a few moments when stolen and is priced at a value of $900. There were no witnesses.

Car collision– A Community Service Officer vehicle struck an inanimate object at 8 p.m on Sep. 1. The driver was a student CSO. The van has minor damage on its passenger side plastic runner. There were zero witnesses or injuries reported.

Property trespass– Campus police responded to a call regarding two male subjects yelling at one another at 10 p.m. near Beachside on Sep. 3. Officers made contact with the two men and were advised under lawful order to not return to the property within the next seven days or they would face arrest.

Attempted theft– A student reported an attempted bicycle theft at 9 p.m. on Sep. 6. The bicycle was locked up on Sep. 4, and left unattended at the Beachside bike rack. When the student returned he reported noticeable damage to his bike lock to campus police.

Grand theft auto– A 2005 white Acura was stolen from Lot 12 at 11 a.m. on Sep. 5. The victim was attending class when the crime took place. There were zero witnesses and the investigation is ongoing.