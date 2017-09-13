CSU Long Beach kicks the keg on Beer Fest

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Cal State Long Beach school officials quietly canceled the 2nd annual Craft Beer Festival over mysterious on and off-campus protestations about the university sponsoring an alcohol centric event— despite over 1,500 students, alumni and craft beer connoisseurs attending last year.

“There were a few community members and groups on campus opposed to [this year’s festival],” said Kierstin Stickney, CSULB’s director of marketing and communications. “Bringing alcohol onto a college campus can create a heightened environment with polarizing views. At risk of upsetting folks or creating bad press on behalf of the University, we decided to discontinue the Long Beach Craft Beer Festival.”

Featuring over 100 craft liquid delectables from 50+ local, national and international distilleries, participants sipped (or chugged) their unlimited 2 oz refills. Food trucks from local eateries like Naples Food Co. and Legends were charged with satiating guests unavoidable beer “munchies.”

Answers for who protested and why were as opaque as the Molé Stout that Ska Brewing supplied for guests last year. Lt. Richard Goodwin of the University Police Department stated that there were no alcohol related calls for service or incidents at this event, and press coverage of the festival seemed to be positive.

A Daily 49er story from Oct. 17, 2016 described last year’s Beer Fest as a lively, successful and well-organized event. It did note that “some [people] were stumbling and there was even a guy hurling cascades of vomit into the trash can by the food trucks” near the end of the event.

“That comment caught the ear of and was concerning for many on campus,” said Stickney. “I personally did not, nor did anyone else on my team, see anyone throwing up during or after the event. So that comment was a bit of a surprise.”

According to UPD, the consequences from students making careless mistakes on campus while intoxicated are a chief concern.

“Many years ago we had a drunk driver from an event crash into a handicapped vehicle in Lot 4 that required a tow away of both vehicles, ” said UPD Sgt. Keith Caires. “While not every event with alcohol has problems, its presence is [a] potential we must be aware of and that is the reason there are special campus policies in place.”

Melissa Mercado, a CSULB senior majoring in communications, volunteered to work last year’s festival. As she poured San Francisco brewery Anchor Steam’s drafts into hundreds of 2oz plastic tasting cups, she could see the presence of campus police from her tent.

“There were a lot of security guards and people patrolling [the festival,] and they were really strict about making sure [people weren’t too intoxicated],” said Mercado.

The first annual Beer Fest was orchestrated as a taste-testing fundraiser to help the growing Hospitality Management Department, who still have no building or area on campus to claim as their own.

“We [had] hoped to raise $25,000 [last year] but only broke even. Many of our costs were one-time or first year purchases,” said Stickney. “I am confident we would have been able to make a sizable contribution this year.”