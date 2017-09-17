Crime Blotter

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Noncompliant party – At 12:30 p.m. on Sep. 14, two men were seen smoking on the loading dock at the University library. Officers responded when the two men were asked by a campus community member to leave. Upon the officers’ arrival the subjects had fled the area.

Hit and run – A student was the victim of a hit and run misdemeanor at 10:00 a.m. on Sep. 12 in parking lot 14B. The student requested police response to document the damage to their car. The student left a note on the suspected vehicle that caused their car damage.

Suspicious circumstance – Four subjects at 8:15 a.m. on Sep. 12 were seen camping at Whaley Park. The four were living on the street across from a childcare facility and upon officer arrival the four were cited and released.

Petty theft – A bike was reported stolen at 9:30 a.m on Sep. 12 outside the University Student Union. The bike is described as a “Moto Becane Road Bike Mirage” valued at $550. The student left their bike unsecured to the rack that morning at between Peterson Hall #1 and Lecture Hall 140 during the morning hours of 8:00 – 9:15 a.m.

Auto burglary – At 11:45 a.m. on Sep. 11 a 2002 blue Acura was broken into in Parking Structure #3, level 4. The engine control unit was removed from the student’s vehicle. Also stolen were two motorcycle helmets. Total loss the student faced was $650. There were zero witnesses to this crime.