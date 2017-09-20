CSULB shuttle bus involved in accident

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A two-car accident today closed off the intersection of West Campus Drive and Seventh Street. A driver suffered from a medical emergency while driving, causing him to lose control of his car and crash into a campus shuttle.

According to Larry Walker, officer of the Long Beach Police Department, the Nissan Sedan was towed, and the left side was wrecked. The turn on West Campus Drive to Seventh was closed off by red flares, and vehicles were being directed by police. The crash resulted in heavy late morning traffic along Seventh. The incident occurred around 10:20 a.m, and it wasn’t until 11:05 a.m when they reopened the streets.

According to Sgt. Brad Johnson of the Long Beach Police Department, a 2011 Kia Optima was involved in the car accident. LBPD was dispatched at 10:30 a.m. to investigate the accident.The driver who was admitted into the hospital has not been stated. “We don’t give out hospital names.” said Sgt. Johnson. “The Long Beach Fire Department were dispatched and took the individual to the hospital.”

Mike Caldin, a manager at the Cal State Long Beach shuttle services stated that the shuttle model was a Ford E-450 DRW, a commercial truck. The shuttle needs repair, and is currently at an auto shop. The driver has no injuries, but the name has not been released.