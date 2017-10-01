Students have the chance to learn what they can do to preserve the planet

October is sustainability month, which means several events will be taking place over the course of the month to teach students to be more environmentally conscious.

In an attempt to make Cal State Long Beach a more eco-friendly campus, Physical Planning and Facilities Management recently installed the biggest solar panels project in the Cal State University system.

Sustainability and Associated Students Inc. are hosting several events throughout October intended to raise environmental awareness, including competitions to win prizes.

Since the competitions are monthlong, sustainability assistant Adeline Morley said that by appearing on students’ radars frequently, it will “show students that sustainability is a priority on campus.”

The events during sustainability month differ each year because the goals change based on what the campus is focusing on at the time.

Monthlong Competitions

Recycle Wars

Student organizations can compete for points by turning in recyclables at the ASI Recycling Center located across the parking lot from the Walter Pyramid at 5800 Atherton St. The organization that wins the most points wins the cash value of all the recyclables turned in by their team, a pre-paid Week of Welcome spot for the next semester, a media promotional package and the Trash Trophy.

Caps must be removed from all bottles and teams that remove recyclables from campus bins will be disqualified.

The recycling center is open every day from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. except Tuesday.

Organizations can sign up by emailing asi[email protected]csulb.edu.

Green Rides Challenge

To earn raffle points, students need to take a photo of themselves taking sustainable transportation on campus and tag @CSULB_Parking or use #RideCSULB17 on social media. Videos are double points with a cap of five entries per participant. Points can also be earned at the Green Rides Expo by going to the parking table.

The grand prize is a Jax bike and five runners up will get swag bags filled with notebooks, pens, water bottles and T-shirts.

Where on Earth is Earthy?

The sustainability mascot named Earthy is hiding on campus. Clues about its whereabouts will be given out on CSULB Sustainability and ASI’s social media. Once Earthy is found, students can take a picture of it or with it, and post the photo on social media with #LB4Sustainability for a chance to win a prize.

Sustainability swag bags will be given out as prizes and the grand prize is a $25 Beach Bucks gift card.

Events

Green Date at Grow Beach

Tues. Oct. 3. 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Green Date will feature crafts, DJ’s from 22 West Media and refreshments at Grow Beach, the community garden located next to the Isabel Patterson Child Development Center.

The cost for a plot of land at Grow Beach is $25 for the entire school year. The fee includes access to the tool shed, water, composting and waste disposal equipment.

Green Rides Expo

Thurs. Oct. 5. at 11 a.m.

Sustainable Transportation is hosting the Green Rides Expo, where they will be teaching several ways to make the commute to campus more environmentally friendly.

Information about bus routes and ways to carpool to campus will be provided.

The University Police Department will be at the event to provide bike registration and Velofix, the mobile bike shop, is giving complimentary bike checks.

Long Beach Mobility Team is going to be there to give students the opportunity to try the Long Beach Bike Share.

Eco-Crafts & Noontime Tunes

Tue. Oct. 10. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will be in the University Student Union Southwest Terrace and will feature music and crafts focusing on reusable materials. The first hour will be for socializing and learning about sustainability and the second half of the event will feature a DJ..

Climathon

Fri. Oct. 27. to Oct. 28.

The Institute for Innovation & Entrepreneurship and the City of Long Beach are hosting a 24-hour hackathon at the Duncan Anderson Design Gallery to solve city transportation issues that contribute to climate change. The event is occurring in cities around the world simultaneously.

Climathon is open to the general public.

Signing up with a team with a wide range of skills is recommended, such as good public speaker and someone who’s skilled in math or science. Teams can be arranged at the event if someone doesn’t have one.

To sign up, email [email protected] The application deadline is Oct. 15.