A hazy shade of CSULB

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered after a vegetation fire set the Anaheim Hills area ablaze on Monday.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered after a vegetation fire set the Anaheim Hills area ablaze on Monday.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Clusters of ash rained down from a burnt-auburn sky and gathered into scattered piles around Cal State Long Beach Monday afternoon. As students walked hastily along the halls, some brushed the debris off of their shoulders while others attempted to shield their lungs from the thickening air.

A brush fire broke out Monday morning in the Anaheim Hills area and along the 91 Freeway in the Coal Canyon area. According to KTLA 5, the fire had spread to 2,500 acres by 3 p.m. The fire jumped over onto the California 241 toll road, warranting evacuations for areas south of the 91 Freeway and west of California 241 toll road, north of Nohl Ranch Road and east of Serrano Avenue Dubbed Canyon Fire 2, the fire has spread to 5,000 acres as of Monday night.

Slideshow • 4 Photos Mac Walby | Daily 49er CSULB's Brotman Hall during the Anaheim brush fires.

Close

“There has been a campus-wide advisory to limit vigorous outdoor activity and to stay inside as much as possible,” said Pierre Gerber from the environmental health and safety department at CSULB.

Smoke loomed heavily over the campus, causing all outdoor athletic practices to be cancelled. University Police Department dispatcher Binks said that they would be contacting facilities to mitigate fresh air for buildings on campus.

The smoke and ash has been a hardship for students getting around a big campus.

“I live across the street and I ride my scooter to school usually. I noticed that my eyes were burning and I thought it was my allergies at first, but then I realized it was from the air,” said senior women’s studies major Rachel Mastro. “I won’t be riding my scooter home in this weather, I’m going to get a ride.”

A student walking down the hall hauling boxes on a dolly was wearing an air pollution mask, covering his nose and mouth.

“My work gave it to me,” said Henry Tran, a CSULB shipping and handling employee and freshman majoring in mechanical engineering. “It’s just to be safe because of the air today.”

Although students have been advised to remain indoors as much as possible, classes will continue until further notice. “I think it’s kind of unhealthy for the environment especially for people who have a hard time breathing,” said Timothy Soeung, a mathematics major. “It also got in my food during lunch so that wasn’t good.”

Some students have shown concern while others can be seen sitting outside going about their business as usual.

“I don’t have a class right now and it’s not really bothering me,” said Giovanni Orozco, an engineering major who chooses to stay outside. “I don’t mind it so much.”

Both Golden West Community College and Chapman University’s classes were dismissed early for the day.

This story will be updated as it progresses.