Biosciences industry panel to shed light on science and technology careers

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Students, staff and faculty will get the chance to hear from five Cal State Long Beach alumni about what it is like to work in the emerging worlds of science, technology, engineering and mathematics during Industry Spotlight.

The event is a networking mixer that highlights different industries as part of its series put on every semester by the campus Career Development Center.

The discussion will take place on Oct. 12 from 3 – 5 p.m. in the University Student Union Ballrooms.

According to Daniel Carlos, employer and job development specialist in the university’s Career Development Center, this will be the first semester the panel will have only CSULB alumni as speakers.

“[The panelists] know what it’s like to be a student, and really kind of just break that barrier down and get comfortable with asking questions,” Carlos said. “It’s really finding out what they need to do to prepare now, so they can be professionals in the industry.”

The panel will include Mia Hartmann, Alex Carmichael, Faraz Hussain, Natalie Sandoval and Claudia Chinchilla. They come from different professional careers in the bioscience field, and will talk about their work environment. Some of the information they will highlight will be on bio-organics, medical technology and personal care product formulation, which is how the testing of makeup and beauty products work to make sure they are non toxic.

The event will start with each panelist speaking about their journey from college student to professional, afterwhich attendees will have a chance to ask a couple of questions and meet with the speakers.

During the spring semester Industry Spotlight highlighted the media and entertainment industry with the opportunity to learn from companies such as Blizzard Entertainment and Live Nation. This time will give a chance for those related in the bioscience field a time to gain more knowledge and personal insight on plans for their future careers.

According to Carlos, the College of Natural Science and Mathematics doesn’t typically get a lot of employer interactions because those professionals don’t usually come to job fairs. This will be the first time they collaborate with the Career Development Center and it makes it relevant to students interested in the field since the college just added bio-engineering to the list of available majors.

“This event is really for students who maybe aren’t a math or science major but are really interested in it,” Carlos said. “It’s a unique way to find opportunity to learn and just find out things that you would never know.”