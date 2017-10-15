Bathroom vandalism and campus theft at CSULB

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Property theft – The University Police Department responded to a call for assistance at 11 a.m. Oct. 6 when a student reported their bike stolen from the Beachside dorms. The bike is described as a red “Momentum” hybrid and was secured with a U-lock. It is valued at $500.

Hate speech vandalism – UPD responded to a call concerning a racially insensitive message written in the men’s restroom stall by Lecture Hall 151 and Liberal Arts 2. Cal State Long Beach President Jane Close Conoley addressed the crime with students through social media outlets. Replying to a student’s outrage of the event, she tweeted “We are on this. There is no room for hate at CSULB #GoBeach” at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 9.

Restroom defacement – Vandalism to the men’s restroom on the first floor of Liberal Arts 5 was discovered at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 7. The vandalism included writing on the walls of the stall, but was removed by staff with no permanent damage.

Public intoxication – UPD responded to a call regarding an intoxicated female student in the International House at 3:30 a.m. Oct. 8. She was transported back to her residence at Beachside by UPD officers and cited for violation of campus regulations.

Auto burglary – A student reported theft of property to UPD when they discovered their vehicle had been burglarized at 2 p.m. on Oct. 9 in Lot 8. The vehicle was parked with a window left slightly open. Miscellaneous paperwork was reported to be missing from the student’s vehicle.

Petty theft – Two men were apprehended for attempting to steal a bicycle at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 from the area of Los Cerritos Hall. Suspects Philip Kluss, 29, and William Dykstra, 30, tried to flee the scene but were caught by University Police and taken into custody.

Hit and Run – A parked vehicle was the victim of a hit-and-run misdemeanor at 6 p.m. on Oct. 9. The vehicle sustained damage to the rear bumper while in Parking Structure 2. No note was left by the other party.