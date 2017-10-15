Career Development Center’s job fair returns

Over 117 employers will be present at this semester’s job fair.

This week, Cal State Long Beach students will have the opportunity to explore a variety of career options — and maybe even get a job.

CSULB’s Job and Internship Fair will be making its return this week for two days in the University Student Union ballrooms. Sponsored by the Career Development Center, the fall fair will include around 120 employers looking to offer students full-time and part-time jobs, as well as internship opportunities. Beginning on Wednesday, students can expect to see about 75 businesses the first day and 55 on Thursday.

“This is the first time in many years that we have had the event as a two-day affair,” said Peggy Murphy Hayden, a program coordinator for the employer engagement team at the development center.

The Boeing Company, New York Life, Epson America, Inc., Child Development Centers Inc. and Terranea Resort will be among the companies offering jobs to students at the event.

At the event, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in short interviews with potential supervisors. Students will be expected to wear business casual clothing and bring multiple copies of resumes and any portfolio material that may relate to the desired job location.

“Employers pay attention to that, and it shows them that this student did more to prepare for this event,” Hayden said. “[The center] recommend that students look into employer backgrounds so they can be knowledgeable with the companies they are applying for.”

In order to prepare for the event, job workshops and resume writing classes will be taking place on noon to 1 p.m. at Brotman Hall.

Following the first day of the fair, an information session will be held with Teach for America, the Peace Corps., Summit Public Schools and Urban Teachers in room 205 of the University Student Union from 5 – 7 p.m.

“These employers are looking for high-caliber students interested in educating or giving back to society,” Hayden said. “And this is the first time we have had a combined [information] session like this.”

The fair will be taking place from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday in USU 250.