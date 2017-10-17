Free flu shots to promote student wellness at CSULB

Semester goals: don’t procrastinate, study everyday — and avoid the flu like the plague. It’s flu season again and efforts to reduce the risk of contracting influenza have reached Cal State Long Beach. Participating students, staff and faculty received free flu shots in front of the bookstore vending area Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The clinic is part of a variety of events being hosted by Living Well at the Beach, a group on campus dedicated to student well being, during Health and Safety Week. Sponsors of the event include the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services, Red Cross Volunteer Services and Student Health Services. Those who missed out on the event have another chance to get their shots Oct. 25, Oct. 31 and Nov. 16 during the same hours.