Negotiations for a new contract begin again for CSUEU after the CSU system strikes out

CSUEU Long Beach chapter organizing chair, John Ciulik, holds a sign that reads "#NoBarriers should include staff" as he talks to passing students about what the union is rallying for 10/18.

Beneath an unforgiving sun, a crowd of about 20 individuals sporting blue shirts and signs gathered in front of Brotman Hall on Wednesday to peacefully protest the pay grade structures and benefits for Cal State Long Beach staff.

The Long Beach chapter of the California State University Employees Union called for an end to the 10-month long contract negotiations with the Chancellor’s Office.

The union represents staff members employed under operations, maintenance, logistical and clerical occupations such as instructional technology specialists and administrative support.

The event was a reaction to the state-wide university system’s consistent hiring of administrative managers.

In an audit released in April, it was also revealed that administration was receiving raises at a pace ahead of the rest of the faculty.

The union brokered peace with the Chancellor’s Office in April of 2016 through the “Me Too” clause, which promises that the union members will receive an additional 3 percent general salary increase over the current 2014 – 17 agreement with both parties. This pay raise is in addition to the 7 percent wage increase already in the current contract, effectively providing a total pay raise of 10 percent over the three years between July 2014 and June 2017.

The Cal State Board of Trustees recently agreed during their Sept. 19 meeting to give administration — meaning executive administrators, presidents and chancellors — a 2.5 percent pay raise in spite of concerns raised by members of the California Faculty Association and Students for Quality Education.

The “Me Too” clause was a temporary solution only in effect until the end of the original contract, June 30th of this year. A new contract was expected to be negotiated and enacted by July, but no agreements have been finalized since then. According to Martin Brenner, instructional technology specialist for the Bob Cole Conservatory and the Unit 9 steward of the Long Beach chapter, union members have not seen the promised general salary increase for the current fiscal year.

“The basic issues are that staff salaries have not kept pace with inflation,” Brenner said in an email. “If you look at the starting salary for a typical staff member in the year 2000 and then in 2017, the change has been less than half the inflation rate. Yet, student tuition and fees have gone up many many times over the rate of inflation.”

Brenner, however, adds that this is not only about the lack of general salary increases but about the lack of avenues for in range progression, which is when an employee who gains a significant increase in additional job-related skills and responsibilities can request for their work to be reviewed for a possible three to 5 percent increase in wages.

Candace Lamoreaux, integration programmer at enrollment services, adds that IRP is the only way for staff members to get a salary increase and that the university system is working to remove it as an option.

“We don’t get to move up [to higher job positions] at all unless we jump to a different position,” said Belen Vargas, network and desktop administrator for enrollment services. “We might get a 5 percent increase, if at all.”

The contract also covers benefits such as insurance, retirement, sick days and family medical leave. The negotiations and contracts affects 1,200 staff members on campus and nearly 16,000 staff members statewide.

The chancellor’s office has offered 2 percent wage increases to the union in comparison to the 2.5 percent increase for the administration.

“2.5 percent for the chancellor is near $10,000 a year. 2 percent for an average person of [Unit 7] is about $800 a year,” said John Ciulik, organizing chair for the Long Beach chapter and administrative support coordinator for the campus’ Department of Family and Consumer Sciences.

The union’s rally is not to be confused with the faculty strike that happened on campus in April of this year which protested for “five for five,” a 5 percent general salary increase and an additional 2.65 percent service salary increase for faculty.

All 23 campuses in the Cal State system participated in the statewide demonstration, which was done in order to support the bargaining team currently negotiating the contract between the union and representatives for the chancellor’s office in San Jose.

“I hope [the rally] sends a message that there’s a lot of us and that [staff members] are strong. We support each other in this negotiation,” said Lamoreaux. “I hope that [CSU] takes that and comes to the table for real. Be fair and stop the antics.”