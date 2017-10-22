MENU

UPD responds to vandalism, hazmat service, forgery and assault

Graffiti continues to fill the walls inside men’s restrooms at CSULB.

Payton Cōplin, Staff WriterOctober 22, 2017Leave a Comment

Illustration by Joel Vaughn
Illustration by Joel Vaughn

Illustration by Joel Vaughn

Illustration by Joel Vaughn

Medical call University Police Department responded to a call for hazmat service at 2:15 p.m. on Oct. 12. The call involved a clean-up operation after medical aid was needed in Lot 8A.

Vandalism – Gang graffiti was discovered at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 16 inside the first floor men’s restroom inside the Social Sciences and Public Administration building. The graffiti was removed prior to arrival but a report of the discovery was filed by police.

A form of racial graffiti was found at 9 a.m. on Oct. 16 inside the College of Business Administration men’s restroom. The graffiti was written in marker and removed.

Forgery – Police assisted in a case regarding forgery that occurred at 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 18. The individual received an email from an unknown source containing a bank account issue the reporting party does not have.

Petty theft – A bike was reported stolen to University Police at 8 p.m. on Oct. 18. It was stolen from the patio area at the University Student Union, near the Carl’s Jr. The bike is described as a Bianchi fixed-gear with red and white brakes.

AssaultPolice assistance was called upon at 1 p.m. on Oct. 19 when a verbal confrontation became physical. The altercation took place outside a classroom at the Social Science and Public Administration building. The students fled the scene before police arrived. The cause of the confrontation remains unknown.

