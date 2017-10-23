Can you beat the heat?

Heat wave gets in the way of midterms.

Under a shady tree in the quad, one student juggles as two other students watch on.

Halfway through the fall semester, Cal State Long Beach was hit by a sweltering heat wave on Monday where students experienced 90 degree temperatures by 11 a.m. As temperatures began to rise close to triple digits, students are feeling sluggish during midterm week.

“The heat just makes me sweaty when I’m walking to class,” Santiago Vega, fourth year English major said. “It makes me less prepared, I look like a mess. I usually keep a case of water in my trunk to be prepared, which not many people do.”

Taking any opportunity to stay cool, students utilized shade from trees, set up hammocks, or just avoided going outside altogether.

Jeremy Yang, a junior molecular cell biology and physiology major, spent his day under a tree by Fine Arts 2.

“I got here around 9 and skated to class so I was able to avoid the heat this morning,” Yang said. “But after that I posted up here in the shade.”

Not all California natives were caught off guard by the heat. Teresa Arellano, a fourth year psychology major, said she dealt with hot weather many times growing up.

“I come from the central valley of California so we experience triple digits so I am used to the hot weather, but I hate it and it makes me feel gross and lazy,” Arellano said. “Growing up with it I’m more used to the hot weather so I have been prepared for it.”

The heat is expected to rise up to the low 100s on Tuesday, but will begin to die down by the weekend.