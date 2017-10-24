Tech day at Cal State Long Beach to bring innovative technology to campus

There will be a DJ, free food, games and prizes and a chance to see new technological innovations happening throughout campus.

Cal State Long Beach students, faculty and staff can come together on the 2nd annual Tech Day to celebrate modern technological developments and engage in conversation over refreshments and live music. Those attending the Thursday event are given the chance to learn more about innovative technology and even enjoy free food.

Tech Day is an annual event that was created two years ago to showcase and promote university campus technology services. It will be hosted in front of the Speaker’s Platform by the Campus Bookstore on Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“I think [Tech Day is] a good thing,” said Celina Rodriguez, film major. “It makes people more aware of the technology and it’s just good for people to have that opportunity to see all the companies that come here.”

The event will offer free food, live music, games and activities that will give everyone attending a chance to win prizes. During Tech Day, the giveaway winners will be selected through a ticket drum, as well as Twitter and Instagram.

“Last year we awarded several laptops, an iPad, an MS Surface and other items,” said Kerri Sorenson, lead trainer for division of information technology at the university.

According to Sorenson, Tech Day 2016 welcomed 6,000 Long beach students, faculty and staff to 34 exhibits and gave free lunch to the first 300 participants. This year they will expand by showcasing 40 different exhibits and giving free food to the first 600 participants that attend.

Tech Day will kick off with opening remarks from President Jane Conoley and Min Yao, chief information officer of information technology. Attendees will have the chance to enjoy any of the 40 exhibits.

Some booths will offer a variety of games and prizes while others will showcase virtual reality, a robotics lab and will have representatives from some of the university’s vendors such as Microsoft, Apple and Amazon for everyone to check out.