First move a mile comes to campus bring disability awareness

Student affairs and groups from disabled student services come together to raise money for students with disabilities.

The Cal State Long Beach community is encouraged to walk a mile on the campus track to help raise awareness for disabled students.

The event will kick off on Friday Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with participants that will walk, watch and support the event for its first year. Walkers will wear tags that say “today I move for” in hopes of raising accessibility awareness and scholarship money for those involved in disabled student services.

Registration has been extended up to the day of the event if students, staff, and faculty want to register in person at the disabled students office. Sign up for students will cost $20, $25 for faculty and includes a t-shirt. Proceeds from the event will benefit accessibility awareness and scholarships for disabled students. A prize will be given to the individual or group that is able to raise the most funds for the cause.

Stephanie Vargas, senior healthcare administration major and disabled student assistant, helped by telling her sorority so she could help fundraise for some of the scholarships.

“It’s good because it raises awareness and its benefiting a cause,” Vargas said. “I’m excited and I know our staff is really excited. I think it’s a unique experience, it’s different.”