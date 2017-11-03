Milo Yiannopoulos provokes chaos and tension at CSUF

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Chaos ensued Tuesday evening as a murky blend of protesters, supporters and armed police officers crowded the perimeter of the Titan Student Union at Cal State Fullerton, awaiting the arrival of Milo Yiannopoulos. At least eight protesters were arrested at CSUF during an event hosted by College Republicans.