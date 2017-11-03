1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Milo Yiannopoulos provokes chaos and tension at CSUF

Joel Vaughn, Staff Writer
November 3, 2017

Chaos ensued Tuesday evening as a murky blend of protesters, supporters and armed police officers crowded the perimeter of the Titan Student Union at Cal State Fullerton, awaiting the arrival of Milo Yiannopoulos. At least eight protesters were arrested at CSUF during an event hosted by College Republicans.

