Public disturbances and vandalism remain an issue at CSULB

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Disturbance – University Police arrived at 7 p.m. on Oct. 24 to Lot 8A when a female student requested police presence to settle a parking dispute. The woman claimed that as she was parking her car, a male subject approached her. He claimed she had taken the parking slot from him, as he had been waiting for it to be vacant. Police resolved this issue and no further report was taken.

Vandalism – On Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. a call reporting graffiti at Parking Structure 2 was made to police dispatch. When officers arrived they found the vandalism in the center aisle. In green paint the words “Beefoner” were written. Police reported that they do not have a suspect at this time and there were no witnesses.

Attempted suicide – A concerned bystander called for police response at 8 a.m. on Oct. 26 to Parking Structure 1. Officers were informed of a subject reported to be in suicidal distress. When arriving to the scene, all floors were checked and the person was not found. There was no further report taken on this matter.

Irate passenger – A Long Beach Transit bus driver called for police assistance at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 27. The incident involved the bus driver enduring verbal abuse from a passenger. The male was removed from the bus and police was called. The man was identified as not having any affiliation to the university and the reason for his behavior is unknown. Officers made contact with the individual at the bus bench between Beach and Earl Warren Drive. There were no charges filed.

Immobile Vehicle – A call for service was phoned in to dispatch at 9:30 a.m on Oct. 30. The call involved a vehicle immobilization within Parking Structure 2. The car was a 2008 Nissan sedan. The car had been booted due to an excessive amount of unpaid parking fines. The owner of the vehicle paid the fees and their car was released back to them.

Public Intoxication – Officers responded to a call regarding public intoxication at 1 a.m. on Oct. 31. The subject was a transient found to be near the Beachside complex. The male, identified as Evan Brown, was seen urinating along the property. The individual had no affiliation to the university. He was spoken to by police to not return and was released.