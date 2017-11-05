Raising awareness of Native American history

November will host four weeks of events to honor Native American people.

Native American Heritage Month kicked off with a small celebration hosted by members of the Puvunga tribe on Thursday, Nov. 2.

Outside Liberal Arts 5, the Prospector Pete statue will be blindfolded this week as part of Native American Heritage Month.

The public visual display dubbed “Blind to History” will be put on by the American Indian Student Council to increase awareness of the Californian Indian Genocide.

According to Craig Stone, director and professor of American Indian studies, the name of the demonstration suggests the lack of mention of indigenous peoples in the school.

“We want to bring these histories to our consciousness,” Stone said.

Stone thinks creating awareness outside of the classroom is necessary to educate students.

Cal State Long Beach was built atop of an ancient Native American village called Puvungna. The land is considered sacred for the Gabrielino-Tongva tribe, the indigenous people of the Los Angeles area.