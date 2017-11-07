CSULB drinking fountains turned off after water was found to be unsafe

Campus members may have to find alternatives to refilling their water bottles.

Though many of the water fountains on CSULB’s campus are currently out of service, the fountain located in the Faculty Office 2 building is functioning.

Drinking fountains at Cal State Long Beach were shut off and bound with blue tape after officials deemed water unsafe to drink on Tuesday.

“We’re using an abundance of caution and all of the drinking fountains will be clicked off,” said Terri Carbaugh, associate vice president of public affairs.

According to Mary Stephens, university vice president for administration and finance, the water coming from some of the fountains do not meet U.S. Environmental Protection Agency standards for drinkable water.

“When concerns surfaced about the safety of the drinking fountains in the McIntosh Humanities Building, I asked that the water fountains immediately be tested,” Stephens said in an email blast to College of Liberal Arts faculty.

In response to Stephen’s email, Alfredo Carlos, a professor for the political science department, confirmed that the initial testing was done by chemistry students.

“I’d like to thank Elaine Bernal and her Chem 100 students for doing the initial tests of the water fountains that helped us uncover this serious issue,” Carlos said. “I am glad the university is taking this serious and moving on this quickly across campus. Bernal is a lecturer in the department of chemistry and biochemistry.

While the discovery of non-potable drinking fountains prompted concern from campus officials, not all had been shut off Monday. Some remained in normal working fashion in faculty buildings with signs posted to advise against drinking the water.

“Well, that’s concerning,” said Kristi Hagans, professor of advanced studies in education and counseling. “I think that it’s good they’re testing the water. I use the [fountains] that have the [bottle refill]. So, now I might not.”

According to the EPA’s website, water that is considered unsafe typically has higher levels of certain contaminants than are considered to cause adverse effects on a person’s health.

“We have launched a campus-wide drinking water testing program and fountains will only be reopened when this standard is met,” Stephen said.

It’s safe to say that students may have to leave their Hydro Flasks at home for the rest of the semester, as filtered hydration stations are not scheduled to be put in place until the end of the year.

“Officials have made it a priority to provide drinking water,” Carbaugh said. “We will be reaching out to the University Student Union, 49er Shops and others to see what we can do.”

Carbaugh said that the university is hoping to speed up the implementation of the filtered water stations that were set to be installed in the McIntosh building January 2018.

Notification to students from the school remained non-existent by the time of publication, aside from Stephen’s email blast.

“I haven’t heard anything about that,” said Nicholas Salazar, supervisor for the Nugget Grill & Pub on campus. “And I’m pretty sure I haven’t gotten any emails either. We would shut down, we wouldn’t be able to run. We can’t run without water.”

The contaminants that reached unsanitary levels within the drinking fountains on campus are not known at this time.

This story will be updated.

Lilly Nguyen contributed to this story.