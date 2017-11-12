Campus vandalism continues while multiple violations ensue across campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Criminal threats – At 2:30 p.m., a call for University Police Department was made by an employee at University Bookstore on Nov. 1 after an irate customer called into the store and began relentlessly yelling at an employee. The customer said they were not pleased by the service they received. Officers met with the shop worker and settled the issue, declaring no crime had occurred.

Hit and run – A report was taken by officers at 12:45 p.m. on Nov. 2 in regard to a hit and run misdemeanor. The call involved a report of vehicle damage to a 2017 Dodge Charger. The car was parked in Parking Structure 3 when it was hit. There were no witnesses to this crime and a report was taken by UPD.

Vandalism – UPD responded to a call at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 3 at the Health and Human Services 2 building. A window on the west side facing Deukmejian Way was reported destroyed and the area boarded up. It is reported that the cause of the damage remains unknown and there were no witnesses to this incident.

Fire – Dispatch received a call at 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 4 regarding a field fire. The blaze occurred along the grassland west of campus off Bellflower Boulevard. The Long Beach Fire Department engine company 22 arrived to extinguish the flames. There was no extensive damage caused by the fire. Evidence of transients possibly camping out in the area was reported but the cause of the fire is unknown.

Grand theft – A report of stolen possessions was taken by UPD at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 6. This call involved the theft of property from an office located inside the Walter Pyramid. The room was left unlocked at the time of theft. Stolen was a backpack with a MacBook Pro inside. The computer is valued at $1,000. There was no report or witnesses of unusual activity when the crime occurred.

Vandalism – UPD responded to a call regarding bathroom vandalism at 6 p.m. on Nov. 6. Inside the women’s University Student Union restroom the message “It is okay to be white. Hitler did nothing wrong” was written. The defacement was found on the chalkboard inside one of the stalls. A report was taken and the message was erased.