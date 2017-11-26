New regulation could change the way students participate in rallies

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

As a result of heightened tensions surrounding campus rallies and hate speech, Cal State Long Beach has implemented a new set of rules in an attempt to eradicate campus concerns.

Time, Place and Manner states that students must receive permission to film on campus. All students, regardless of their major must seek final approval to film. The stringency of these rules has not yet been made clear.

“Film students are required to comply with the terms and conditions of the Motion Picture/Photography Filming Permit,” the policy states. “And must obtain a ‘“Request to Film on Campus’” form from the Department of Film and Electronic Arts.”

Jeff Klaus, associate vice president for student life and development, plans to meet with university attorneys Nov. 28 for clarification about the restrictions to film on campus grounds. The stringency of these new rules is not known at this time.

The updated regulation reflects the hot-button issue on all campuses with various speakers who have visited, according to university president Jane Close Conoley.

“It’s not meant to hinder free speech at all, but to help with safety standards and to protect the university’s right to carry on its business of teaching and research,” Conoley said.

Time, Place and Manner, is a set of guidelines that was made available in early November on the school’s new free speech website. The regulations act as a reference for students on how to exercise free speech safely and efficiently within campus grounds — and all those who disobey could be subject to punishment by law.

Carmen Taylor, vice president of student affairs, informed students about the new website in a campuswide email blast Nov. 7.

“Your safety is our top priority,” Taylor said. “Educating you on your rights and how to respond is critical during these times.”

According to Jeff Klaus, associate vice president for student life and development, the goal of the website is to create awareness about First Amendment rights and to be a reference for students who have questions.

“I’m hoping that this website will engage the thinking of students to be creative,” Klaus said. “Everyone who has a voice has equal opportunity for a voice.”

Klaus plans to go to different groups, such as Associated Students Inc. to offer insight on the changes of the regulation and the new website.

“I’ve been looking through CSULB’s Freedom of Speech website and I think it’s wonderful,” said Victoria Villa, social work major. “It has exceeded my original expectations and I’m very impressed. I think this will be so helpful in protecting students and CSULB as a whole.”

The site includes a detailed overview of campus rules and regulations, support services and frequently asked questions which are answered by Kevin Johnson, a free speech expert on campus. There is also a freedom of expression tab on the website that offers students tips on how to exercise free speech in a safe manner, and also a tab explaining the difference between free speech and hate speech.

In response to growing concerns about hate speech and the appearance of speakers such as Milo Yiannopoulos on college campuses, the Time, Place and Manner regulation addresses more concise rules meant to protect students. The updated regulation is specific about what can and cannot be brought to an active rally. For example, some prohibited items include glass, thermal and metal containers, bicycles, selfie sticks or any bag exceeding the size of 18” by 14” by 7.”

Student government has also created a new resolution, currently known as “ASI Stands,” a reactionary measure to let students know that ASI recognizes the hate crimes or hate speech on campus. It is currently being voted on in the senate.

“ASI and others taking proactive steps to make statements for students are perfect examples of what I want to see, and see more of,” Klaus said.

The Time, Place and Manner regulation includes the university’s stance on free speech on campus.

“CSULB supports creative, thoughtful, and respectful discourse where conflicting perspectives are vigorously debated and thoroughly discussed,” the policy states.