Upcoming workshops to offer tips on job hunting for students

The Career Development Center presents different opportunities for students to learn about internships and preparing to enter the workplace.

As the semester comes to an end, the Career Development Center will be hosting eleven workshops and events from Nov. 28 to Dec. 7.

Those who would like to attend a workshop must login to CareerLink and select the workshop they would like to attend and RSVP, in order to get priority seating.

Resume Workshop – Nov. 28

The first workshop is Tuesday at 2 p.m. where Jina Lee Flores M.S. lead career counselor will go over how to write a resume and cover letter.

“Some of the things we will be discussing at the workshop is how to incorporate keywords and how they are important,” Flores said. “We will also be going over some gray areas and how to know what to include in a resume and what to leave out. We will also be discussing how you will get the interview based on your resume.”

Ryan Spahic, third year communications major said he thought resume workshops on campus are helpful.

“I have attended a few workshops here on campus,” Spahic said. “I did a resume workshop my freshman year and I thought it was helpful, they showed me how to narrow down what to include in my resume.”

LinkedIn and Cover Letter Workshops – Nov. 29

The second workshop is Wednesday at 1 p.m. where career counselor Rosa Trujillo will go over creating a LinkedIn and strategies for job hunting.

“We will be giving tips on how to reach out to mentors and some strategies on searching for jobs as well as increasing your job search using LinkedIn,” Trujillo said. “It’s really hands on and a benefit from this workshop is connecting with others.”

Trujillo will also be presenting a webinar on writing cover letters where students who RSVP will be sent a link where they can can access the information off campus. The webinar will start at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

“During this workshop we will be going over why writing a cover letter is important and ways to structure it,” Rosa said. “We will also dive into strategic ways of writing. The goal is for students to leave with strategies on how to connect with others.”

Flores said that an updated calendar for workshops will be made available for the spring 2018 semester.

“I think it’s good for people who need help with building a resume,” Stacy Reyes fourth year international major said. “I personally don’t need the help with writing a resume, however I think it’s good that our campus offers such great resources.”

All workshops will be held at the Career Development Center unless otherwise stated.