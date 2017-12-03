UPD keep students and faculty safe responding to multiple calls for service

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

K-9 sweep – University Police received a call for service regarding a patrol sweep at 10:15 a.m. on Nov. 15. UPD’s K-9 Avery who is trained in explosive device detection, conducted a thorough sweep in the area of the Chancellor’s office in downtown Long Beach. The purpose of conducting a sweep is to assure the community that there were no unattended bags or packages lying around that could cause concern. Proceedings that day were to be held inside the building. Avery did not detect any suspicious packages along the premises prior to the event.

Disturbance – Officers responded to a call for service at 4 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the Parkside Commons residence. This call involved a student medical condition. The female was approached by officers and transported to a local hospital for treatment. The report was documented as a mental disturbance.

Public intoxication – A call for UPD assistance was made at 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 17. This call involved the report of an intoxicated female at the University Student Union. Once officers arrived they found that the female was unable to take care of herself. She was medically assessed by the Long Beach Fire Department, who also responded to the call. Her vital signs were deemed normal by medics and she was later released to a family member.

Vandalism – UPD received a call reporting vandalism at 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 20. This call concerned a report of a subject spray painting a tree in the area of the University Student Union food court. Once officers arrived the suspect was not able to be located and the defacement was not visible.

A second report of vandalism was made at 10:30 a.m. on Nov 26. Officers found the graffiti inside Faculty Office 4 written in chalk. The defacement concerned anti-smoking comments. This is believed by UPD to be a possible connection with Long Beach State’s smoking ban. There were no witnesses to this crime. A report was taken and the graffiti was removed.

Disturbing the peace – An officer was driving in the area of 7th Street and Flint Avenue at 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 20 when he observed a disturbance outside the front of the Dunkin Donuts store. Long Beach Police were also dispatched to respond to this call. It was reported as a verbal disturbance and the officers advised the group of their noise levels to which they complied and left the premises.