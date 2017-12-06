1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Long Beach State escalator malfunction continues

The University Student Union escalator has been a continuous problem, and there are no plans for new escalator.

Jacob Handy, Zackary Handy and John Sheaks, Contributing WritersDecember 6, 2017Leave a Comment

The+USU+escalators+were+under+maintenance+earlier+today+12%2F6.
The USU escalators were under maintenance earlier today 12/6.

The USU escalators were under maintenance earlier today 12/6.

Hunter Lee | Daily 49er

Hunter Lee | Daily 49er

The USU escalators were under maintenance earlier today 12/6.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Those who walk across Cal State Long Beach on a regular basis have likely noticed a uncharacteristically inanimate escalator next to the University Student Union building. Multiple times throughout the semester the escalator has been shut down for maintenance, forcing students to — perish the thought — tackle the stairs.

According to James Ahumada senior communications manager for Associated Students Inc., a replacement for the escalator would cost just under $1 million.

“It’s simply not in the budget right now,” Ahumada said.

Some students are beginning to question if a permanent solution is possible.

“I mean how many times does it need to break down before they realize there is a problem with it?” said Sarah Holmes, a second year biology major. “I wish they would just fix it completely.”

Ahumada said scheduling escalator repairs can be more complicated than students think.

The maintenance does not fall under the authority of most campus repairs, which are handled by the Physical Planning and Facilities Management division of campus. Instead, ASI can only fix the escalators through its contract with Mitsubishi Electric.

Ahumada insists that “repairs and safety are the number one priority of ASI.”

“We try our hardest to fix the escalators while staying in our contract,” Ahumada said. ”As long as it’s not Friday and it’s before 3 p.m. we do our best to fix the problem in a timely manner.”

Mitsubishi has declined to comment. ASI’s contract with the company grants them unlimited maintenance during labor hours for just under $2 thousand a month. Labor hours are Monday through Thursday before 3 p.m.

ASI attempted to increase its budget and flexibility in 2015 through a proposed referendum. The students voted it down because the referendum would almost double the student USU fee from $179 to $344.

The approved referendum would have raised the total net operating income for ASI from $13 million to over $27 million. This is the total amount of usable income for ASI.

With the end of the semester approaching, some students are beginning to grow impatient.

“I hate those stairs, so yeah I get pretty upset when I see it broken down,” said Trace Eldridge freshman business major.

According to Ahumada, there are currently no plans to resurrect ASI’s resolution.

Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Long Beach State escalator malfunction continues

    Campus

    Former CSULB professor leaves behind a mourning community

  • Long Beach State escalator malfunction continues

    Campus

    Santa Ana winds rip through Cal State Long Beach

  • Long Beach State escalator malfunction continues

    Campus

    Annual toy drive comes to Cal State Long Beach to help disadvantaged families

  • Long Beach State escalator malfunction continues

    Campus

    Project Ocean hosts Self-CAREousel

  • Long Beach State escalator malfunction continues

    Campus

    UPD keep students and faculty safe responding to multiple calls for service

  • Long Beach State escalator malfunction continues

    Campus

    Conservative and liberal students find their place at CSULB

  • Long Beach State escalator malfunction continues

    ASI

    ASI members continue to lobby for a football at CSULB

  • Long Beach State escalator malfunction continues

    Campus

    Closed drinking fountains at CSULB continue to raise questions

  • Long Beach State escalator malfunction continues

    Campus

    Mold discovered on second floor of University Library

  • Long Beach State escalator malfunction continues

    Campus

    Engineering department at CSULB discusses the relocation of clubs