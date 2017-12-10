Car damage, hit and run, burglaries and K-9 service calls

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Car damage – University Police responded to a call for service at 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 30 to Lot 16, which involved property damage to a student’s vehicle. The victim’s car was parked in the west side of the lot when the damage occurred. The student reported multiple dents to the driver-side door and a report was documented by police.

Burglary – A police report regarding car damage was made at 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 29 at Lot 7. Once officers arrived they reported a Honda Accord rear window shattered and broken into. The vehicle was unoccupied and the doors were locked when the crime occurred. An unknown chemical smell was observed within the area as well. There were zero witnesses to the damage of this vehicle.

Hit and run – A hit and run misdemeanor report was made at 11 a.m. on Nov. 29. The hit and run occurred in Lot 12 to a gray 2011 Toyota Camry. The vehicle was unoccupied when the collision occurred and sustained a large dent to the driver side rear bumper. No note was left on the victim’s car and a report was taken.

K-9 services – Dispatch received a call at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 1. Officers were informed Avery’s assistance was needed for a call at Seal Beach Drive, a street adjacent to the university. The K-9 unit was not dispatched for detection of suspicious packages or unusual activity. Officers were not able to disclose what exactly Avery’s services were needed for.

Burglary – Officers responded at 12 p.m. on Nov. 21 from Peterson Hall 1. The call was initially reported in the crime log as a burglary in progress. When officers arrived the area was checked and found to be secure. It is unknown if there was an immediate threat and the incident is now reported as a burglar alarm call by UPD.