Suspicious surveyor, extortion, threats and delinquent cyclists

Suspicious Surveyor Apprehended – Four individuals who were approached by a male survey conductor soliciting personal and sexual information called in the incidents to University Police after the timely warning notice on Dec. 9. Officers were able to identify and apprehend a suspect shortly after.

Aaron Kosterlytzky, a student in his twenties, roamed the campus asking women to participate in a survey that he gradually geared toward questions on breast size and other sexual topics, and in some reports made physical advances towards the women he surveyed.

Kosterlytzky was taken into custody without incident and was booked at the Long Beach City Jail on charges of assault and battery.

Threatening Text – On Dec. 15, University Police received a call reporting one person threatening another via text message. The caller never filed a report.

Extortion in the University Student Union – A computer crime involving extortion was called into University Police on Jan. 2, which is still being investigated.

The blackmail took place in the University Student Union over the posting of a video that the individual sent to a third party.

Cyclist leaves University Police in the dust – A pursuit on streets Fourteenth and Quincy was logged by police Jan. 17. At 1 p.m. an officer attempted to pull over a bicyclist who blew through a stop sign. The cyclist managed to evade capture.