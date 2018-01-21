What’s new at CSULB

After a well-deserved hiatus from Cal State Long Beach, it’s time to dust off that noggin and hit the books. Here’s a rundown of everything you missed on campus over winter break to get you up to speed:

Construction

After a full fall semester of loud tractors and a blocked-off turnaround, students will be relieved to learn that — wait for it — the construction at the traffic circle by Brotman Hall is finally complete. That’s right, the deed is done. But don’t get too excited, there’s more work slated for this semester that may cause lane closures, staircase closures and some sidewalk congestion on other parts of the campus.

According to Mark Zakhour, the newly appointed director of design and construction for Physical Planning and Facilities Management, there are three main projects that are ongoing.

The first involves the renovation of Peterson Hall 2 which will provide a Student Success Center for the campus.

The second is the new classroom building for The College of Continuing and Professional Education.

The third is the campuswide utility infrastructure project.

As a component of the infrastructure project, the construction by Brotman Hall has concluded with the implementation of six-foot “Go Beach” letters.

“Students can really enjoy that area now with fully accessible drop off areas, wifi, planters and trees for shade,” Zakhour said.

Zakhour said that it’s important for campus members to know that the project was done as a byproduct of having to redo all the storm drains in that area due to flooding.

“The road was falling apart and since we had to put it back anyway, we decided to put it back so it would be more student friendly,” Zakhour said.

Zakhour explained that the cost of the letters was offset by using the cost of the replacement of the wall that existed before. The cost to rebuild the wall was reinvented into the new design, making it so that there was no additional cost for the letters to be installed.

Other PPFM projects:

Campuswide infrastructure project will now shift to storm drains on the north side of the University Student Union , closing off that area for the first few weeks of the semester.

The third component of the infrastructure project will be implementing hot water piping which will close one lane on East Campus Drive starting February through the end of the semester.

PPFM is also working on reclaimed water which will block off some areas by the athletic fields and Walter Pyramid.

PPFM has implemented a new customer service initiative that will make it easier for students to express their thoughts and concerns about projects on campus.

Campus-wide Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility project will upgrade all ramps on campus to be ADA compliant. The upgrade will begin with the ramp and set of stairs leading up to the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

During winter session the physical therapy lab and classroom in Human Services and Design 103 was fully renovated.

**none of these projects will affect campus parking

Shuttles

Some will be relieved to learn that shuttles will return to their regular loops and schedule. Pick ups and drop offs will return to West Campus Circle while off-campus stops will be merged to a single stop at Garford Avenue and Park Avenue to improve frequency of stops. Larger shuttles will also be used to accommodate more riders.

Japanese Garden

The Earl Burns Japanese garden will begin charging for admission for those who are not friends of the Japanese Garden members, staff, students or faculty.

Adults $5

Seniors (65+) / CSULB Alumni $4

Youth (Ages 4-18) $2

Children Under 4 are free

New CSULB mobile interface

A new interface for the Cal State Long Beach application was launched on Jan. 1 with the intention of creating a better mobile and user-friendly experience for students.