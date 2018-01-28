CSULB dormers will have to wait longer for new washing machines

Last semester, all student dormers were warned by housing officials not to put money on their Wash laundry cards as old washing machines were to be replaced with brand new ones over winter break. However, some residents were dismayed to find that the old machines were still there last week.

According to Corry Colonna, housing executive director, installation was delayed until Feb. 6.

“When I sent out the message to students in November or December about the laundry, we thought that negotiation was completed but that process was not quite done,” Colonna said. “We needed to change the terms a bit on our end and go back into negotiations. Lesson learned. I was so excited to share the news about the improvements, I shared too soon.”

Colonna said installation of the new washers and dryers was delayed due to long negotiations with Beach Bucks and Wash.

In order to correct the situation, housing representatives will have free “laundry holidays” after new machines are installed during the spring semester. The dates for these holidays have not yet been determined.

“We recognize that there would be some disappointment,” Colonna said. “It is just something fun that we wanted to put in there.”

Jessica Teng, a freshmen kinesiology major who lives in Los Alamitos first floor, said the upcoming free laundry day could be problematic due to the volume of students trying to participate.

“I read the email and it is a good thing,” Teng said. “But, how would that work if everyone going to come down and there is only two washers and two dryers that work on the girls side? It is good it will be free but it is going be full of people when that day comes.”

In transitioning from using Wash, some students agree that paying for laundry with Beach Bucks will make life easier.

“I like that we can use our ID now and it won’t be the old laundry card that you have to pay for,” said Autumn Macklan, freshmen psychology student living in Los Alamitos third floor. “I have the semester card. I guess it is similar but hopefully it is easier than it is now.”

Students can deposit Beach Bucks to their ID card either online or at one of eight value stations around campus.