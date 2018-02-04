1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Accidental theft, grand theft auto and suspicious bags

Sabrina Flores, Assistant Photo EditorFebruary 4, 2018Leave a Comment

Illustration by Joel Vaughn

Petty theft call resolved as an accident – Officers responded to a possible theft at the on-campus Hillside dining hall at 1:48 p.m. on Jan. 31. The subject who made the call reported a laptop and its carrying bag missing before determining that it may not have been a theft after all, but rather a case of a mix-up or mistake. The subject did not file a missing item report and no crime was documented.

Suspect booked for grand theft auto – A report involving grand theft auto was filed at 12:52 p.m. on Jan. 31; the incident occurred at the west turn around located on campus. Upon arrival police contacted two subjects, one male and one female. After assessing the situation, officers determined that the male was the suspect of the theft and arrested him. He was removed from campus and booked at the Long Beach City Jail. The case remains under investigation.

iPhone gone with the wind – A male subject called University Police to report property missing from the University Library at 2:13 p.m. on Jan. 30. The subject had left his phone unattended on a desk in the building. Upon returning to the desk, the student discovered his iPhone to be missing. No witnesses were reported.

Unattended bag raises suspicion – A report of an unattended bag in the University Student Union was filed at 1:05 p.m. on Jan. 26. Police immediately checked the area upon arrival for a small duffel bag, the object of the call. The bag in question was located by officers and later claimed by its owner.

