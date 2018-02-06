New parking for electric vehicles offered at CSULB

Students who drive electric vehicles now have a brand-new resource to save the environment and the ability to charge their cars on campus.

Monday, 40 new electric vehicle charging stations were planted in Lots G7 and E8 on Cal State Long Beach’s campus to offer students the opportunity to save money while reducing air pollution.

Additionally, four single-unit charging stations located in the Palo Verde South and Walter Pyramid Parking Structures were replaced Feb. 5, according to the university’s parking and transportation services website. These parking spots will be temporarily unavailable for use until replacements are made March 3.

These charging spaces for electric cars are a product of influence from The American College & University Presidents’ Climate Commitment, an organization that connects colleges in an effort to neutralize greenhouse gas emissions, improve public health and be climate neutral by 2030.

These stations are expected to reduce ecological damage and are available for enrolled students, faculty on active payroll status and staff who have a parking permit. The stations also offer a reduced fee for the College of Continuing and Professional Education and faculty not on active payroll.

All students must pay a $260 parking permit for the academic year. However, students with electric vehicles receive free charge for their car and deducted prices by using a ChargePoint account and CSULB Connection, according to Robyn Ames-Woodward, director of operations.

According to the Department of Energy’s website, there has been an increase of gas prices in the past year because two-thirds of nine billion barrels of petroleum was used for U.S. transportation.

The government website also stated, “EV’s help reduce this threat because almost all U.S. electricity is produced from domestic sources, including coal, nuclear, natural gas, and renewable sources.”

“I appreciate that the university is going green,” said Isaac Quinones, a sophomore majoring in kinesiology. “Although parking is an issue, helping the environment is as well.”

However, not all students are satisfied with the new stations.

“Due to the already limited parking I do not think it’s the best decision to have spaces specifically for electric vehicles,” said Kiana Trujillo, a junior majoring in information systems. “Most students do not have electric vehicles, nor are in the financial position to purchase one. It is already difficult to find parking and this may only add to the problem.”