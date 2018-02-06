1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

New parking for electric vehicles offered at CSULB

Forty new electric vehicle parking spots added to campus Monday.

Jessica Jacobs, Staff WriterFebruary 6, 2018Leave a Comment

A+vehicle+makes+use+of+the+electric+charging+station+in+lot+G7.+The+stations+were+installed+in+an+attempt+to+neautralize+greenhouse+gas+emissions+2%2F6.
A vehicle makes use of the electric charging station in lot G7. The stations were installed in an attempt to neautralize greenhouse gas emissions 2/6.

A vehicle makes use of the electric charging station in lot G7. The stations were installed in an attempt to neautralize greenhouse gas emissions 2/6.

Hunter Lee | Daily 49er

Hunter Lee | Daily 49er

A vehicle makes use of the electric charging station in lot G7. The stations were installed in an attempt to neautralize greenhouse gas emissions 2/6.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Students who drive electric vehicles now have a brand-new resource to save the environment and the ability to charge their cars on campus.

Monday, 40 new electric vehicle charging stations were planted in Lots G7 and E8 on Cal State Long Beach’s campus to offer students the opportunity to save money while reducing air pollution.

Additionally, four single-unit charging stations located in the Palo Verde South and Walter Pyramid Parking Structures were replaced Feb. 5, according to the university’s parking and transportation services website. These parking spots will be temporarily unavailable for use until replacements are made March 3.

These charging spaces for electric cars are a product of influence from The American College & University Presidents’ Climate Commitment, an organization that connects colleges in an effort to neutralize greenhouse gas emissions, improve public health and be climate neutral by 2030.

These stations are expected to reduce ecological damage and are available for enrolled students, faculty on active payroll status and staff who have a parking permit. The stations also offer a reduced fee for the College of Continuing and Professional Education and faculty not on active payroll.

All students must pay a $260 parking permit for the academic year. However, students with electric vehicles receive free charge for their car and deducted prices by using a ChargePoint account and CSULB Connection, according to Robyn Ames-Woodward, director of operations.

According to the Department of Energy’s website, there has been an increase of gas prices in the past year because two-thirds of nine billion barrels of petroleum was used for U.S. transportation.

The government website also stated, “EV’s help reduce this threat because almost all U.S. electricity is produced from domestic sources, including coal, nuclear, natural gas, and renewable sources.”

“I appreciate that the university is going green,” said Isaac Quinones, a sophomore majoring in kinesiology. “Although parking is an issue, helping the environment is as well.”

However, not all students are satisfied with the new stations.

“Due to the already limited parking I do not think it’s the best decision to have spaces specifically for electric vehicles,” said Kiana Trujillo, a junior majoring in information systems. “Most students do not have electric vehicles, nor are in the financial position to purchase one. It is already difficult to find parking and this may only add to the problem.”

Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left

  • Campus

    CSULB Academic Senate discusses proposed budget cuts with Jane Close Conoley

  • New parking for electric vehicles offered at CSULB

    ASI

    ASI and Beach Balance introduce new educational health program

  • New parking for electric vehicles offered at CSULB

    Campus

    Changes on the horizon for CSULB graduation

  • New parking for electric vehicles offered at CSULB

    Campus

    Campus Voice: What are the pros and cons to living in a dorm at Cal State Long Beach?

  • New parking for electric vehicles offered at CSULB

    Campus

    CSULB sees record amount of applicants

  • New parking for electric vehicles offered at CSULB

    Campus

    Survey at CSULB for eventual new dorms offers big incentives

  • New parking for electric vehicles offered at CSULB

    ASI

    ASI continues to fight against the tuition increase at CSULB

  • New parking for electric vehicles offered at CSULB

    ASI

    CSULB begins the semester with bi-annual club fair

  • New parking for electric vehicles offered at CSULB

    Campus

    Feed a Need aids food insecure students at CSULB

  • New parking for electric vehicles offered at CSULB

    Campus

    CSULB dormers will have to wait longer for new washing machines