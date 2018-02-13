1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Homicide detectives offer $10,000 reward for finding shooting suspect

There is a new investigation to find those involved with a Cal State Long Beach student’s death.

James Chow, Senior News AssistantFebruary 13, 2018Leave a Comment

Students+share+their+thoughts+about+the+loss+of+Hernandez+Oct.+2%2C+2017.
Students share their thoughts about the loss of Hernandez Oct. 2, 2017.

Students share their thoughts about the loss of Hernandez Oct. 2, 2017.

Students share their thoughts about the loss of Hernandez Oct. 2, 2017.

Last semester, Cal State Long Beach sociology major Estephan Hernández was killed during a Compton drive-by shooting.

A homicide press conference will be held 10 a.m. Feb. 14 in the second floor of the Barrett Athletic Administration Building Conference Room for the investigation of the death of the student.

Homicide detectives are offering a $10,000 reward to help identify suspects in the shooting death.

Hernández is remembered by the university for his academic success and his devotion to helping minority students succeed through the Men’s Success Initiative, an organization that mentors and provides support for African American and Latino students.

The event will be hosted by the family of the victim, University President Jane Close Conoley, Homicide Bureau detectives, and both the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Compton Sheriff’s station.

According to a press release, the suspect shot Hernández several times while the victim was talking to a female friend. The assailant then drove west on 148th street after the incident on Sept. 28.

The 21-year-old honor roll student would have graduated this spring semester. Hernández would have pursued a career in social work, the press release says.

