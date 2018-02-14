1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Photograph released of assault suspect

A photograph was released by the University Police of the man who allegedly sexually assaulted a male student on campus.

University Police issued a flyer identifying the suspect accused of sexually assaulting a student at the Beachside dorms on Sunday morning.

Courtesy of University Police

University Police issued a flyer identifying the suspect accused of sexually assaulting a student at the Beachside dorms on Sunday morning.

Sarah Vehrs, Assistant News Editor
February 14, 2018

University Police released a photo of the male suspect who sexually assaulted a Cal State Long Beach student Feb. 11. The investigation is ongoing.

The alleged assault took place at the off-campus dorm, Beachside College, where the male victim lives. He reported that the unknown suspect approached him, while he was meditating on the lawn outside his dorm. The suspect sat down and proceeded to put his arm around the victim, who stated he became uncomfortable and left the area.

According to the timely warning notice sent by University Police on Feb. 11, the victim walked to his dorm, where the suspect followed him into the building’s internal staircase. Being a few steps below the victim, the suspect then reached up between the victim’s legs and fondled his genitals.

The victim confronted the male subject who then left the area without further incident.

Campus authorities describe the suspect as a white male in his mid to late twenties. He is reportedly 6-feet-tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. The suspect was also unshaven and wearing a blue, short-sleeve button-down shirt with blue jeans and grey tennis shoes.

Police representatives are requesting the assistance of the public in identifying the suspect. If the above described and photographed subject is seen on campus property, contact the University Police Department at (562) 985-4101.

