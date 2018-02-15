Health center services halted for the day at CSULB

Student Health Services closed unexpectedly after a water main was found leaking Thursday.

Carmen Taylor, vice president of student affairs, sent an email en masse to all campus members at 1:07 p.m. According to Taylor, the health center is expected to reopen tomorrow.

“We greatly apologize for any inconvenience,” Taylor said in the email. “But please know we are working diligently to reopen tomorrow.”

Some students expressed their concerns for the early closure of the facility.

“It’s flu season, how can I do my best as a student when I can’t perform well because I’m under the weather?” asked Keyshon Taylor, a senior business major.”It’s a serious health issue going on.”

Students are encouraged to take any medical emergencies to a local emergency room or call 911.

“I was planning on getting a flu shot for myself this week,” said Mario Anguiano, a senior political science major. “I don’t know if that’s going to be possible anymore.”