1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Health center services halted for the day at CSULB

Officials announced that the shutdown was due to a water leak.

Wayne Camp, Contributing WriterFebruary 15, 2018Leave a Comment

Student+Health+Services+is+expected+to+open+again+Feb.+16.
Student Health Services is expected to open again Feb. 16.

Student Health Services is expected to open again Feb. 16.

Jose Oliver De Castro

Jose Oliver De Castro

Student Health Services is expected to open again Feb. 16.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Student Health Services closed unexpectedly after a water main was found leaking Thursday.

Carmen Taylor, vice president of student affairs, sent an email en masse to all campus members at 1:07 p.m. According to Taylor, the health center is expected to reopen tomorrow.

“We greatly apologize for any inconvenience,” Taylor said in the email. “But please know we are working diligently to reopen tomorrow.”

Some students expressed their concerns for the early closure of the facility.

“It’s flu season, how can I do my best as a student when I can’t perform well because I’m under the weather?” asked Keyshon Taylor, a senior business major.”It’s a serious health issue going on.”  

Students are encouraged to take any medical emergencies to a local emergency room or call 911.

“I was planning on getting a flu shot for myself this week,” said Mario Anguiano, a senior political science major. “I don’t know if that’s going to be possible anymore.”

Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Health center services halted for the day at CSULB

    Campus

    Rodents spotted in Los Alamitos dorms

  • Health center services halted for the day at CSULB

    Campus

    CSULB celebrates Black History Month with #BlackHerStories event

  • Health center services halted for the day at CSULB

    Campus

    Photograph released of assault suspect

  • Health center services halted for the day at CSULB

    Campus

    CSULB to host semesterly job fair

  • Health center services halted for the day at CSULB

    Campus

    CSULB funds “Go Beach” letters from state bond

  • Health center services halted for the day at CSULB

    Campus

    CSULB adds new recycling and composting bins to reduce waste

  • Health center services halted for the day at CSULB

    Campus

    CSULB brings the music back to commencement

  • Health center services halted for the day at CSULB

    Campus

    Conference to connect all Latinas

  • Health center services halted for the day at CSULB

    Campus

    Students rally online against CSULB’s 2018 commencement changes

  • Health center services halted for the day at CSULB

    Campus

    Black History Month at CSULB