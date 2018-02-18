A cocktail of public intoxication, vandalism and petty theft

Public Intoxication – A rowdy individual was reported to be publicly intoxicated at the Nugget Pub and Grill at 5:19 p.m. Feb. 15.

“The subject went inside the nugget, he was intoxicated [and] possibly hit another subject,” said Lt. Richard Goodwin of the University Police Department. “Medical aid was refused by the subject.”

The intoxicated male was then arrested by campus authorities for being drunk in public and unable to care for himself as well as engaging in a “minor physical altercation with another patron.”

Vandalism – A case of vandalism was reported to University Police at 9:20 a.m. Feb. 13. The report cited the concrete garden bed near the pedestrian bridge in the area of the CBA building as the location of the crime.

“It looks like they wrote in black writing; [it] is unknown what was written,” Goodwin said. “I would presume that facilities cleaned up whatever it was. If it was racially motivated or otherwise, it will be investigated by our detectives.”

University Police received another report citing an act of vandalism at 8:10 p.m. Feb. 12 in the Fine Arts 4 building.

“The caller on that was an off-campus person; this one does say racial graffiti.” Goodwin said.

The graffiti was written in pink marker and located under a bathroom stall door latch. According to the report, a picture of the graffiti made its way onto an individual’s Instagram page, where the subject saw it and called the University Police to report it. Police received the call and arrived at the scene of the crime to document the graffiti. Due to the graffiti being racially motivated, authorities will continue to investigate the crime and an update will be provided.

Gone with the wind – The University Police substation received notice from a male student concerning the disappearance of a laptop at 1:07 p.m. Feb. 15. A theft report was filed documenting the computer as a silver MacBook Air with a 13-inch screen valued at $930. According to Goodwin, there is no suspect information at this time. The report did not specify the location the computer was taken from.

Suspicious person cited – Authorities received a call from an individual at the Beachside off-campus dorms at 2:52 p.m. Feb 14. The individual was reported to be at the southeast side of the complex when authorities were notified of his presence.

“We contacted an individual at Beachside,” Goodwin said. “During the course of the investigation we found this individual had warrants.” Due to these warrants, which could not be specified, the individual was cited but then released.