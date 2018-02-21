1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Employers recruit at CSULB

Students attend the 2018 Spring Job Fair hopeful that they can land a job.

Sarah Vehrs, Assistant News EditorFebruary 21, 2018Leave a Comment

Students+were+provided+the+opportunity+to+speak+to+a+multitude+of+city-run+organizations+about+internship+and+career+opportunities+2%2F21.+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++%0A
Students were provided the opportunity to speak to a multitude of city-run organizations about internship and career opportunities 2/21.

Students were provided the opportunity to speak to a multitude of city-run organizations about internship and career opportunities 2/21.

Sabrina Flores | Daily 49er

Sabrina Flores | Daily 49er

Students were provided the opportunity to speak to a multitude of city-run organizations about internship and career opportunities 2/21.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Students could be seen decked out in slacks, dresses and ties, eager to hand out their freshly printed resumes to potential employers.

The annual spring job and internship fair took place Wednesday in the University Student Union ballrooms. The two-day event brought over 125 employers for students to explore career options, as well as network and gain insight on the current job market.

All students were encouraged to attend the event, which ran from noon to 4 p.m. However, Wednesday was specifically for government and social services jobs, and Thursday will host business and healthcare jobs.

According to the Career Development Center’s website, the event provided an opportunity for students to meet with a large number of employers who specifically look to employ Cal State Long Beach students.

“I always want to take advantage of [job fairs] because you don’t get things like this when you’re out of college,” said Victor Ngo, a senior studying engineering. “Everytime I attend this event in the fall and in the spring, an interview from some employer seems to come out of it.”

Companies such as chemical manufacturer Buckeye International were focused on students’ experiences and work ethic, according to Brian Blake, a training and recruiting manager.

“We’re simply looking for folks who have a college degree; we accept all majors, but also [look for students who] have a desire to do outside sales, ” Blake said.

Some students were expecting a wider breadth of employers at the event. Horacio Narvaez, a senior studying business management, wonders if the school considers students who are in less popular majors.

“I think that it is really cool that the school offers these opportunities for us to attend,” Narvaez said. “But I think about my friend who is an art major, and they never have an event for them to advance their professional careers.”

Wayne Camp contributed to this article.

Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Employers recruit at CSULB

    Campus

    CSULB students respond to commencement changes

  • Employers recruit at CSULB

    Events

    Long Beach residents volunteer to clean up debris across the shorelines

  • Employers recruit at CSULB

    Campus

    CSULB students participate in the 30th annual research competition

  • Employers recruit at CSULB

    Events

    Students dedicate a day of service for Martin Luther King Jr.

  • Employers recruit at CSULB

    Events

    Student Health Services encourages safe sex for National Condom Day

  • Employers recruit at CSULB

    Campus

    CSULB celebrates Black History Month with #BlackHerStories event

  • Employers recruit at CSULB

    Events

    Susan Burton exposes her personal experiences behind bars

  • Employers recruit at CSULB

    Events

    Local activists begin journey to get rent control on ballots

  • Employers recruit at CSULB

    Events

    Student Health Services to host safe sex discussion during ‘National Condom Day’

  • Employers recruit at CSULB

    Campus

    CSULB brings the music back to commencement