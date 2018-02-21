Employers recruit at CSULB

Students could be seen decked out in slacks, dresses and ties, eager to hand out their freshly printed resumes to potential employers.

The annual spring job and internship fair took place Wednesday in the University Student Union ballrooms. The two-day event brought over 125 employers for students to explore career options, as well as network and gain insight on the current job market.

All students were encouraged to attend the event, which ran from noon to 4 p.m. However, Wednesday was specifically for government and social services jobs, and Thursday will host business and healthcare jobs.

According to the Career Development Center’s website, the event provided an opportunity for students to meet with a large number of employers who specifically look to employ Cal State Long Beach students.

“I always want to take advantage of [job fairs] because you don’t get things like this when you’re out of college,” said Victor Ngo, a senior studying engineering. “Everytime I attend this event in the fall and in the spring, an interview from some employer seems to come out of it.”

Companies such as chemical manufacturer Buckeye International were focused on students’ experiences and work ethic, according to Brian Blake, a training and recruiting manager.

“We’re simply looking for folks who have a college degree; we accept all majors, but also [look for students who] have a desire to do outside sales, ” Blake said.

Some students were expecting a wider breadth of employers at the event. Horacio Narvaez, a senior studying business management, wonders if the school considers students who are in less popular majors.

“I think that it is really cool that the school offers these opportunities for us to attend,” Narvaez said. “But I think about my friend who is an art major, and they never have an event for them to advance their professional careers.”

Wayne Camp contributed to this article.