1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Campus Voice: How do students feel about the new Snapchat update?

We asked CSULB students how they feel about the new Snapchat update.

Bobby Yagake, Daniel Green

Bobby Yagake, Daniel Green, Multimedia Managing Editor, Opinions Editor
February 22, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone
Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Campus Voice: How do students feel about the new Snapchat update?

    Arts & Life

    Down to the Bone Ep. 4: Pizzamania

  • Campus Voice: How do students feel about the new Snapchat update?

    Arts & Life

    This Week’s Student Art Galleries

  • Campus Voice: How do students feel about the new Snapchat update?

    Arts & Life

    The USU Council Program held this semester’s first Poet’s Lounge

  • Campus Voice: How do students feel about the new Snapchat update?

    Daily 49er Video

    LBSU remains No. 1 in the nation

  • Campus Voice: How do students feel about the new Snapchat update?

    Baseball

    The Dirtbags start the season against Saint Mary’s

  • Campus Voice: How do students feel about the new Snapchat update?

    Arts & Life

    The Beach Cafe

  • Campus Voice: How do students feel about the new Snapchat update?

    Arts & Life

    Galleries from the School of Art

  • Campus Voice: How do students feel about the new Snapchat update?

    Arts & Life

    Meet Ceramics Professor Tony Marsh

  • Campus Voice: How do students feel about the new Snapchat update?

    Daily 49er Video

    Q&A with Timothy P. White

  • Campus Voice: How do students feel about the new Snapchat update?

    Daily 49er Video

    Latinx Week of Welcome