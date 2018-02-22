Campus Voice: How do students feel about the new Snapchat update?

We asked CSULB students how they feel about the new Snapchat update.
Bobby Yagake, Daniel Green
Bobby Yagake, Daniel Green, Multimedia Managing Editor, Opinions EditorFebruary 22, 2018
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name
Email Address
Speak your mind
CAPTCHA Code *
Long Beach Playhouse brings in new talent and original work
February 22, 2018
LBSU men’s volleyball beats No. 2 UCLA to stay No. 1
February 21, 2018
City Council targets motels in potential ordinance expansion
Long Beach State tennis falls against Loyola Marymount
Arts & Life
Down to the Bone Ep. 4: Pizzamania
This Week’s Student Art Galleries
The USU Council Program held this semester’s first Poet’s Lounge
Daily 49er Video
LBSU remains No. 1 in the nation
Baseball
The Dirtbags start the season against Saint Mary’s
The Beach Cafe
Galleries from the School of Art
Meet Ceramics Professor Tony Marsh
Q&A with Timothy P. White
Latinx Week of Welcome
Daily 49er
1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 — LA-4 201 — (562) 985-8000.
© 2018 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.