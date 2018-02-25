1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

People’s State of the City to showcase city problems from residents’ perspectives

The seventh annual event encourages civic engagement of marginalized people.

James Chow, Senior News AssistantFebruary 25, 2018Leave a Comment

The+People%27s+State+of+the+City+event+will+take+place+Thursday+at+5+p.m.
The People's State of the City event will take place Thursday at 5 p.m.

The People's State of the City event will take place Thursday at 5 p.m.

Courtesy of Long Beach Rising

Courtesy of Long Beach Rising

The People's State of the City event will take place Thursday at 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

While Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia introduced city problems and statistics in his January State of the City event, one thing was missing from the speech: live resident input.

“The people won’t be denied, the people won’t back down” are the first words of the People’s State of the City 2018 event description.

The People’s State of the City, unrelated to the mayor’s event, is a community-driven response and platform for marginalized groups to give their perspective on city government shortcomings.

The event will take place at the First Congregational Church in downtown Long Beach at 5 p.m. on March 1.

The seventh-annual event will be hosted by Long Beach Rising, a coalition of organizations that focus on civic engagement among marginalized groups.

“This is an event that talks about city challenges and progress from the perspective of working people, which is not really reflected in the actual State of the City,” said James Suazo, an organizer for Long Beach Rising.

According to the press release, the event will include free food and a Spanish and Khmer interpretation.

There will be 16 organizations involved with Long Beach Rising. Organizations that will be present at the event include the Los Angeles Alliance for a New Economy, the Filipino Migrant Center and the California Faculty Association.

Before the presentations from different groups at 6 p.m., there will be a community fair hosted by the present organizations at 5 p.m.

Suazo said that the theme of the presentations will be based on how elected officials continually deny breaking down barriers to the success of marginalized groups, and how these groups can thrive by themselves. These demonstrations will include proposed solutions from different groups’ toward different city issues including the housing crisis and sexual abuse protections for hotel workers.

“We’ll be talking about how people within the community who are organizing building groups with their neighbors actually implement different efforts for social change and how they’re making that work with or without the elected officials,” Suazo said.

Second district councilmember Jeanine Pearce and seventh district councilmember Roberto Uranga are confirmed to be at the event. Several staff members from the mayor’s office are expected to attend as well, according to Suazo.

With the April city council elections around the corner, Suazo sees the PSOC for Long Beach residents as a chance to get to know their elected leaders.

“[We’re] not just talking about the challenges and the community solutions but also educate people about who their elected representatives are,” Suazo said. “We’re encouraging people to … get active in the community.”

Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • People’s State of the City to showcase city problems from residents’ perspectives

    Events

    CSULB President Conoley speaks to families of Long Beach about preparing for college

  • People’s State of the City to showcase city problems from residents’ perspectives

    Events

    Employers recruit at CSULB

  • People’s State of the City to showcase city problems from residents’ perspectives

    Campus

    CSULB students respond to commencement changes

  • People’s State of the City to showcase city problems from residents’ perspectives

    Events

    Long Beach residents volunteer to clean up debris across the shorelines

  • People’s State of the City to showcase city problems from residents’ perspectives

    Campus

    CSULB students participate in the 30th annual research competition

  • People’s State of the City to showcase city problems from residents’ perspectives

    Events

    Students dedicate a day of service for Martin Luther King Jr.

  • People’s State of the City to showcase city problems from residents’ perspectives

    Events

    Student Health Services encourages safe sex for National Condom Day

  • People’s State of the City to showcase city problems from residents’ perspectives

    Campus

    CSULB celebrates Black History Month with #BlackHerStories event

  • People’s State of the City to showcase city problems from residents’ perspectives

    Events

    Susan Burton exposes her personal experiences behind bars

  • People’s State of the City to showcase city problems from residents’ perspectives

    Events

    Local activists begin journey to get rent control on ballots